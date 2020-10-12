Rick Scott says Joe Biden is ‘wrong’ for dodging court packing questions

On Monday, Sen. Rick Scott blasted potential “court packing” schemes under a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration.

Scott, in Texas raising money for potential “pickup opportunities” for Republican candidates, charged that Democratic nominee Biden “won’t tell us if he’ll pack the Supreme Court. That’s wrong.”

“Voters have a right to be informed,” Scott remonstrated. “That’s clearly wrong.”

The Senator made the comments on a Republican Party of Florida press call supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, which was taken up by the Judiciary Committee Monday.

While the Barrett nomination appears to be a formality barring the unexpected, the prospect of court packing chills Republicans.

Biden has said that he wouldn’t clarify his position until after the election is over, a non-answer that has emboldened Republicans from President Donald Trump downward to warn about the potential of a court expanded from the current nine justice threshold.

During what was a short Q&A after prepared remarks, the first-term Republican from Naples expanded on his thoughts, answering a question from a friendly reporter who is always one of the first questioners Scott addresses in these press calls. Among his contentions: that it’s “horrible what [Senate Democrats] are doing to pack the Supreme Court.”

The Senator, who blithely opined that “elections have consequences” in affirming the right of President Trump to push forward the Barrett pick weeks ahead of the 2020 vote, warned that dire consequences for those who don’t want a liberal court await if Democrats wrest Senate control from the GOP.

Scott remarked that Democrats “just want power and they want to pass their stuff in any manner possible.”

Even though Scott has expressed confidence that Barrett will be confirmed, he has also urged conservative activists to lean on his Senate colleagues to ensure they didn’t go wobbly on confirming the President’s third and potentially final Supreme Court pick.

Just as Senator Scott worries about court packing, so too does his colleague Marco Rubio, who was slated to be on the call but was replaced at the last minute.

However, Rubio did address what he called the “third world” proposition on Fox News this weekend.

“I want people to understand, this is not going to end at nine or — I mean, we can have a Supreme Court one day that has like 15 or 18 people, 19 people every time some party gets elected, and you don’t like the makeup of the court, you just add, you know, two more people to it. I mean, that’s what they do in the third world. That would be ridiculous,” Rubio told host Jesse Watters.