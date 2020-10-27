Florida politicos react to Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS confirmation

The U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court late Monday, marking President Donald Trump‘s third appointee to the High Court.

Florida’s two senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, voted with their party to confirm Barrett. The only Republican to buck the party was Maine Sen. Susan Collins, joining all 47 Democrats in opposition.

After the confirmation, Scott tweeted that Republicans did their job to confirm a qualified justice.

“The Democrats want judges that are activists who will legislate from the bench,” he said in a statement. “Thankfully, Judge Amy Coney Barrett believe in the proper role of a judge envisioned by the Framers when they designed a three-branch system of government in our Constitution.”

“The Democrats refused to engage in this process and attempted to smear Judge Barrett, because they knew they couldn’t question her qualifications,” the Junior Senator added. “Senate Republicans refused to back down and let the Radical Left destroy a good person and a great judge. I’m honored to support Judge Barrett’s nomination today, and I look forward to her lifelong service as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

At 48 years old, Barrett will solidify conservatives’ control over the Court as the sixth conservative on a bench of nine.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis called her confirmation a “huge victory” for the country.

“Justice Barrett will uphold the Constitution and integrity of our nation’s highest court,” he said.

Incoming Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls penned his thoughts in a tweet.

“Throughout this confirmation process I have been struck by the humility of now Justice Amy Coney Barrett,” he wrote. “Her belief in judicial restraint and her recognition of the limited – albeit important – role the courts play gives me hope that our Constitution will endure.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Fort Walton Beach, also congratulated the new Justice over Twitter.

“Promises made, promises kept,” wrote Sarasota U.S. Rep. Greg Steube in his congratulatory tweet.

JAXPORT Chief of Regulatory Compliance Nick Primrose, Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ former Deputy General Counsel, called her “an incredible addition” to the Court.

Orlando Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized the speedy confirmation one week ahead of Election Day, saying the nation deserved a comprehensive vetting and assessment process.

“Instead what we got was a shamelessly short and partisan process rammed through during a global pandemic and just days away from a major election,” she said in a statement. “The dangers of this politically motivated Supreme Court confirmation cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to the health and well-being of America’s women and girls, our LGBTQ+ communities, people of color and immigrants.”

Added the Representative: “Difficult challenges are ahead but we remain unfazed, and urge everyone to find power in pain, and for those who are eligible to vote like you’ve never voted before. Let this upcoming election be a referendum on President Trump’s dangerous policies, and let this SCOTUS nomination be the last victory of this administration.”

In the hours leading up to the vote, Democrats railed against Barrett’s impending nomination.

“Trump has told us exactly why he is sending Coney Barrett to the #SCOTUS: to overturn the #ACA & its protections for pre-existing conditions,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted. “Every @GOPSenator who votes to confirm her is complicit in this plot to rip away care from 20 million Americans.”