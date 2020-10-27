Florida politicos react to Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS confirmation

The U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court late Monday, marking President Donald Trump‘s third appointee to the High Court.
Florida’s two senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, voted with their party to confirm Barrett. The only Republican to buck the party was Maine Sen. Susan Collins, joining all 47 Democrats in opposition.
After the confirmation, Scott tweeted that Republicans did their job to confirm a qualified justice.
“The Democrats want judges that are activists who will legislate from the bench,” he said in a statement. “Thankfully, Judge Amy Coney Barrett believe in the proper role of a judge envisioned by the Framers when they designed a three-branch system of government in our Constitution.”
“The Democrats refused to engage in this process and attempted to smear Judge Barrett, because they knew they couldn’t question her qualifications,” the Junior Senator added. “Senate Republicans refused to back down and let the Radical Left destroy a good person and a great judge. I’m honored to support Judge Barrett’s nomination today, and I look forward to her lifelong service as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.”
At 48 years old, Barrett will solidify conservatives’ control over the Court as the sixth conservative on a bench of nine.
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis called her confirmation a “huge victory” for the country.
“Justice Barrett will uphold the Constitution and integrity of our nation’s highest court,” he said.
Incoming Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls penned his thoughts in a tweet.
“Throughout this confirmation process I have been struck by the humility of now Justice Amy Coney Barrett,” he wrote. “Her belief in judicial restraint and her recognition of the limited – albeit important – role the courts play gives me hope that our Constitution will endure.”
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Fort Walton Beach, also congratulated the new Justice over Twitter.
“Promises made, promises kept,” wrote Sarasota U.S. Rep. Greg Steube in his congratulatory tweet.
JAXPORT Chief of Regulatory Compliance Nick Primrose, Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ former Deputy General Counsel, called her “an incredible addition” to the Court.
Orlando Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized the speedy confirmation one week ahead of Election Day, saying the nation deserved a comprehensive vetting and assessment process.
“Instead what we got was a shamelessly short and partisan process rammed through during a global pandemic and just days away from a major election,” she said in a statement. “The dangers of this politically motivated Supreme Court confirmation cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to the health and well-being of America’s women and girls, our LGBTQ+ communities, people of color and immigrants.”
Added the Representative: “Difficult challenges are ahead but we remain unfazed, and urge everyone to find power in pain, and for those who are eligible to vote like you’ve never voted before. Let this upcoming election be a referendum on President Trump’s dangerous policies, and let this SCOTUS nomination be the last victory of this administration.”
In the hours leading up to the vote, Democrats railed against Barrett’s impending nomination.
“Trump has told us exactly why he is sending Coney Barrett to the #SCOTUS: to overturn the #ACA & its protections for pre-existing conditions,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted. “Every @GOPSenator who votes to confirm her is complicit in this plot to rip away care from 20 million Americans.”
Florida Voice for the Unborn
October 26, 2020 at 9:50 pm
Florida Voice for the Unborn’s Executive Director this evening issued the following statement on the U.S. Senate’s vote to confirm President Trump’s selection of Amy Coney Barrett:
“Florida Voice for the Unborn thanks Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and all others, who tonight voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to our nation’s highest court. Barrett is a committed Christian and mother of seven children, who has the keen intellect and legal experience that make her eminently qualified for her important new role on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Florida Voice for the Unborn took the lead in the Sunshine State in advocating for now-Justice Barrett’s confirmation. Florida Voice for the Unborn immediately joined with nearly 80 other state and national pro-life groups in a ‘pro-life court coalition’ and actively participated in the coalition’s conference calls and other efforts. As executive director of Florida Voice for the Unborn, I joined with more than 200 conservative leaders in signing a letter of support for Barrett, which was released on October 8th. The following day, on behalf of Florida Voice for the Unborn, I sent an individualized letter to the attention of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, requesting Barrett’s speedy confirmation.
On October 12th, I joined with 65 of the nation’s leading pro-life activists in yet another letter of support for Barrett. Senator Joni Ernst (R – Iowa) officially placed this coalition letter into the Senate record during the Judiciary Committee’s October 13th confirmation hearing – and read aloud an excerpt from the letter. Last Friday, October 23rd, I spoke at a pro-Barrett rally outside the Bryan Simpson U.S. Courthouse in downtown Jacksonville.
With Justice Barrett now on the U.S. Supreme Court, Florida Voice for the Unborn looks forward to the Court – at the earliest opportunity – quickly re-examining Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, the two 1973 Supreme Court decisions that together legalized abortion on demand throughout our country. These unjust decisions have resulted in the deaths of over 61 million unborn children. They are completely contrary to the Constitution and should be overturned without further delay. Generations of Americans yet to be born are counting on Justice Barrett to protect their right to life.”
Florida Voice for the Unborn is a new grassroots Tallahassee-based lobbying group that only focuses on pro-life issues impacting the unborn. It is strictly independent, and its work is guided by faith in God's only Son, Jesus Christ. Florida Voice for the Unborn supports all peaceful efforts by elected officials and others to end abortion and save lives.