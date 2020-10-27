Failed stimulus push ‘frustrating’ to Rick Scott

U.S, Senator Rick Scott addressed the ultimate fruitless push for a pre-election stimulus bill Tuesday, saying it was “frustrating” that a deal couldn’t get done

Scott, appearing in the 8 a.m. hour on CNBC’s Squawk Box, blamed Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House who looks likely to preside over the chamber long after Nov. 3.

It’s “frustrating that we don’t have a stimulus deal done,” Scott contended, but Speaker Pelosi “has made the calculation that it’s good for her, in hopefully winning elections.”

But that wasn’t the only frustration for Florida’s Junior Senator.

Scott fulminated that it was also “frustrating when they go on television and say ‘Republicans don’t want to do something.’ We do. What we don’t want to do is spend another $2.2 Trillion.”

“What Pelosi wants to do is allow non-coronavirus things,” Scott said, a “whole bunch of liberal priorities.”

“She’s made the calculation that it will help her on November 3 and we’ll see what happens,” the Senator lamented. “I wish she was more focused on helping Americans.”

Throughout the virus crisis, the Senator has taken a stalwart budget hawk position.

He has bashed so-called “Blue State bailouts,” contending that deficits and debt load are real detriments.

Even when the President earlier this month pushed for a stimulus bigger than the Democrats wanted, Scott urged caution.

That posture didn’t change Tuesday morning, with Scott noting $27 trillion in debt and “billion dollar deficits every year” even before COVID-19 as red flags on any new spending.

“We’ve got to get our fiscal house in order,” Scott said, suggesting a tougher course of action than even Senator Marco Rubio.

When told that Rubio had gone on the same program last week and urged a deal, Scott broke with that position, saying Republicans “can’t go and say ‘yeah let’s spend whatever it takes to get the other side to agree’.”

“You can’t be wasting your money,” Scott said. “Somebody’s going to pay for this.”

“We don’t have to say ‘oh, we’re going to spend trillions of dollars’ without having any idea whether it’s going to have a positive influence or not,” Scott said.

The Senator, well-acquainted with brinksmanship from eight years in Tallahassee, held out hope that “maybe after the election the Democrats will want to do something responsible.”