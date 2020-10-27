Kathy Castor drops off her ballot, urges all voters to follow suit

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor dropped off her mail ballot Tuesday afternoon and called on Floridians who haven’t voted yet to make their way to the polls.

“With tens of millions of Americans voting by mail in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that everyone make a plan to vote early NOW,” Castor said Tuesday, emphasis her own.

“If you have a mail ballot at home, do not delay returning it. Vote for Democrats up and down the ballot, seal and sign your ballot and deliver it to one of the 26 drop off locations around Hillsborough County.”

Castor appeared at the C. Blythe Andrews Public Library polling location this afternoon alongside Democratic state Rep. Dianne Hart.

The two electeds emphasized the toll the pandemic has taken on communities of color — Hart represents House District 61, which is a majority Black district.

She and Castor said early and mail voting allow voters to make their voices heard without raising their risk of contracting the virus.

“American’s health care, equal rights and decency are on the ballot. Taking action on the climate crisis is also on the ballot, as Americans cannot afford another four years of the Trump administration gutting important environmental protections while taking zero steps to combat the climate crisis,” Castor said.

“Democrats have a plan to get COVID-19 under control and to help struggling small businesses and workers get back on their feet and recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Trump and the GOP are ignoring scientists and the experts while also working to rip health care away from millions of Floridians and Americans in the middle of this crisis, which is unacceptable and mean-spirited,” she concluded.

There are 26 early voting sites in Hillsborough County for in-person voting and curbside mail ballot drop offs. They are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

With the election concluding Nov. 3, it is recommended that voters who have not returned their mail ballots drop them off rather than send them through the mail. Mail ballots must arrive before 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 6.4 million Floridians had voted early or by mail.