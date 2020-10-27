Connect with us

Western Panhandle under tropical storm warning

The tropical storm warning runs from Mississippi to the border of Okaloosa and Walton counties.

A tropical storm warning had been issued Tuesday for Florida’s western Panhandle, as what is expected to become Hurricane Zeta moved toward landfall Wednesday on the Gulf Coast.

The tropical storm warning was in effect from the border of Mississippi and Alabama east to the border of Okaloosa and Walton counties in Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect from Morgan City, La., to the border of Mississippi and Alabama.

The National Hurricane Center said Zeta remained a tropical storm Tuesday but was expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall late Wednesday.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida

