Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Here's what you need to know about Pete Buttigieg stumping for Joe Biden in Tampa Bay

Corona Economics Headlines

Disney World lays off 720 performers because of pandemic
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign rally late Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Headlines

Here’s what you need to know about Pete Buttigieg stumping for Joe Biden in Tampa Bay

on

The race to the White House continues through Florida, with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visiting Tampa Bay. Here’s what you need to know.

When

The former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor is planning on hosting two events for presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to the campaign.

He’s first scheduled to meet with veterans around 3:49 p.m. where he will “emphasize the importance of this election and Joe Biden’s plan for American veterans.” Later, he will attend a 6:15 p.m. “Pride at the Polls” aimed at mobilizing LGBTQ+ voters.

Where

Buttigieg will hold his first event in Tampa. His effort to mobilize LGBTQ voters for the Democratic ticket will be in ST. Petersburg. The campaign will release specific details later.

Both events are meant to shore up support for the Democratic ticket, especially Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

Historic candidacy

Buttigieg, an Afghan War veteran, this year the first openly gay candidate to win a state caucus for a major party nomination when he came out on top of the first-in-the-nation event in Iowa. But he dropped out of the race earlier this year as a path to the nomination proved elusive. Still, he built a national reputation after defying expectations against a better-known field of candidates.

Shadows of Beau

When Buttigieg endorsed Biden after leaving the primary race himself, the former Vice President offered pretty high praise for his former competitor.

“He reminds me of my son Beau,” Biden said. That was a reference to the former Attorney General of Delaware, Biden’s oldest son, who died in 2015 at age 46 from brain cancer. Political observers widely saw Beau as an heir apparent to follow his father into the political world.

Same day, different ideology

On the Republican side, Donald Trump Jr. will vouch for his father at several events Wednesday along Florida’s east coast.

In this article:
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Chris Stewart

    October 28, 2020 at 8:48 am

    But WHERE is he appearing? Do we have a location more specific than St. Pete?

    Reply

  2. DisplacedCTYankee

    October 28, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Under “When” there are times given but no day. You have to read to the last graf for “same day [Wednesday]”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here's what you need to know about Pete Buttigieg stumping for Joe Biden in Tampa Bay