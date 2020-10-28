Here’s what you need to know about Pete Buttigieg stumping for Joe Biden in Tampa Bay

The former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor is planning on hosting two events for presidential nominee Joe Biden , according to the campaign.

The race to the White House continues through Florida, with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visiting Tampa Bay. Here’s what you need to know.

He’s first scheduled to meet with veterans around 3:49 p.m. where he will “emphasize the importance of this election and Joe Biden’s plan for American veterans.” Later, he will attend a 6:15 p.m. “Pride at the Polls” aimed at mobilizing LGBTQ+ voters.

Where

Buttigieg will hold his first event in Tampa. His effort to mobilize LGBTQ voters for the Democratic ticket will be in ST. Petersburg. The campaign will release specific details later.

Both events are meant to shore up support for the Democratic ticket, especially Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

Historic candidacy

Buttigieg, an Afghan War veteran, this year the first openly gay candidate to win a state caucus for a major party nomination when he came out on top of the first-in-the-nation event in Iowa. But he dropped out of the race earlier this year as a path to the nomination proved elusive. Still, he built a national reputation after defying expectations against a better-known field of candidates.

When Buttigieg endorsed Biden after leaving the primary race himself, the former Vice President offered pretty high praise for his former competitor. "He reminds me of my son Beau," Biden said. That was a reference to the former Attorney General of Delaware, Biden's oldest son, who died in 2015 at age 46 from brain cancer. Political observers widely saw Beau as an heir apparent to follow his father into the political world.