Here's what you need to know about Stacey Abrams' Wednesday campaign stops in Florida

Trick or treat? Eric Trump to visit Jacksonville Beach, Longwood on Halloween
Image via AP.

Georgia progressive will rally young voters in Central Florida.

Former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will rally Florida voters on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Where

Abrams will be the headliner for a Get Out the Vote event in Daytona Beach, organized by Joe Biden’s Presidential campaign. An exact location was not announced.

She heads then to the Zora Neale Hurston Mural in Eatonville.

She’s also expected to swing over to a Get Out The Youth Vote event in Orlando. Again, the location wasn’t provided in advance, but expect a focus on the college crowd.

When

The Democrat will speak at 11 a.m. in Daytona Beach. She’ll start the Eatonville visit and press conference at 1:30 p.m. Abrams expects to be in Orlando for the youth rally by 3 p.m.

Who

The events include other star power. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, who knows too well how close Florida elections get, will appear alongside Abrams in Eatonville.

Then state Reps. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Anna Eskamani, practical avatars of the young progressive vote in Florida, will join her for the Orlando rally.

Georgia on her mind

Abrams rocketed to national stardom when she waged a closer-than-anyone-predicted campaign for Governor of Georgia. She ultimately lost to Republican Brian Kemp, the Secretary of State overseeing the election, amid complaints of minority disenfranchisement. Again, that’s a subject with resonance among Florida progressives.

But it’s notable she’s in Florida today, as two tight U.S. Senate contests play out in the Peach State. Biden just yesterday rallied for votes in Georgia, a place almost unimaginable as purple when Biden last ran alongside Barack Obama in 2012. Abrams’ own ambitions have been the subject of speculation, but Democratic performance there could show whether a path for a progressive Democrat now exists just north of Florida.

Written By

