Nancy Pelosi to rally votes with Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Ted Deutch

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi smiles during a news conference on Capitol Hill. Image via AP.

Speaker will rally Joe Biden support and boost Mucarsel-Powell in reelection effort.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi plans to rally senior voters in Florida Wednesday. While the event is billed as a chance to boost Presidential candidate Joe Biden, it should also give a lift to Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The California Democrat will join a virtual event hosted by FL Seniors for Biden. The “GOTV Super Rally” also lists Mucarsel-Powell and Rep. Ted Deutch as special guests.

Mucarsel-Powell helped make Pelosi speaker again following Democratic wins in the mid-terms in 2018. The Miami Democrat defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo, but by a slim 2-percentage-point margin. She went on to support Pelosi’s election as Speaker.

She’s widely considered the most vulnerable incumbent in the Florida delegation this year. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball continues to list her race against Miami Mayor Carlos Giminez as a toss-up, one of just six Democratic seats placed in that category nationwide, though Cook Political Report just shifted the race to Lean Democratic. FiveThirtyEIght lists the Democrat as “favored,” giving her a 79% change of winning reelection.

Voters in Florida’s 26th Congressional District in 2016 supported Democrat Hillary Clinton with 57% of the vote over Donald Trump’s 41%. But Curbelo won the seat the same year, showing a wiliness for voters to split their ticket.

Deutch faces a challenge this year from Republican Jim Pruden, but is considered safe by all accounts.

South Florida will prove crucial to Biden’s efforts in Florida, the largest swing state. While most polls show the Democrat leading, Republican strategists see a path to victory by peeling off Hispanic votes in South Florida. That threatens Biden’s path to winning Florida and likely securing the Presidency, and also would dash Mucarsel-Powell’s chances of winning a second term.

The virtual event begins at 5:30 p.m.. Those interested in attending can do so at Mobilize.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

