Matt Gaetz suggests Philadelphia riots could harm Democrats on Election Day

Congressman Matt Gaetz on Tuesday suggested Philadelphia’s recent civil unrest may work against Democrats on Election Day.

Riots, looting, and police confrontations emerged Monday in the hours after a 27-year-old Black man, Walter Wallace Jr., was fatally shot by police when he ignored orders to drop a knife. At least 30 police officers have been injured during the riots, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf to deploy several hundred National Guardsmen to help contain the unrest.

Notably, the riots take place in Pennsylvania, a battleground state, just days before the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have made frequent campaign stops in the state.

“Here’s my hot take: These riots do not help the cause of the Democrats,” Gaetz said on his podcast, Hot Takes with Matt Gaetz. “Increasingly persuadable voters, suburban voters, female voters are not comfortable with any political movement that embraces riots and destruction.”

The City of Brotherly Love is the latest town to experience unrest after a police shooting. Protests and riots in cities ranging from New York and Seattle to Minneapolis and Kenosha have seized national attention and become a contentious issue in the 2020 election.

Trump’s campaign and the White House have looked to capitalize on the duress by portraying Trump as a champion of law and order. In a statement issued Wednesday, the White House described the Philadelphia riots as “the most recent consequence of the liberal Democrats’ war against the police” and added that Trump “stands proudly with law enforcement.”

Gaetz, a Panhandle Congressman known for his loyalty to the President, has echoed the law and order narrative in his podcast and on the Trump campaign trail.

“Some of my colleagues in Congress called it the Kenosha Effect,” he said. “Where the risk to safety and security and normal life has caused a lot of folks to abandon ‘woketopian’ politics for order, for security for normalcy. In Philadelphia right now, we don’t see that.”

The state of Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes and more than 9 million registered voters.