Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Matt Gaetz suggests Philadelphia riots could harm Democrats on Election Day

2020 Headlines

Steve Schale: Black voter turnout could rival Barack Obama elections
A Philadelphia police officer is covered with an unidentified red substance during a confrontation with protesters, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. Hundreds of demonstrators marched in West Philadelphia over the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was killed by police in Philadelphia on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

2020

Matt Gaetz suggests Philadelphia riots could harm Democrats on Election Day

At least 30 police officers have been injured during the riots.

on

Congressman Matt Gaetz on Tuesday suggested Philadelphia’s recent civil unrest may work against Democrats on Election Day.

Riots, looting, and police confrontations emerged Monday in the hours after a 27-year-old Black man, Walter Wallace Jr., was fatally shot by police when he ignored orders to drop a knife. At least 30 police officers have been injured during the riots, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf to deploy several hundred National Guardsmen to help contain the unrest.

Notably, the riots take place in Pennsylvania, a battleground state, just days before the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have made frequent campaign stops in the state.

“Here’s my hot take: These riots do not help the cause of the Democrats,” Gaetz said on his podcast, Hot Takes with Matt Gaetz. “Increasingly persuadable voters, suburban voters, female voters are not comfortable with any political movement that embraces riots and destruction.”

The City of Brotherly Love is the latest town to experience unrest after a police shooting. Protests and riots in cities ranging from New York and Seattle to Minneapolis and Kenosha have seized national attention and become a contentious issue in the 2020 election.

Trump’s campaign and the White House have looked to capitalize on the duress by portraying Trump as a champion of law and order. In a statement issued Wednesday, the White House described the Philadelphia riots as “the most recent consequence of the liberal Democrats’ war against the police” and added that  Trump  “stands proudly with law enforcement.”

Gaetz, a Panhandle Congressman known for his loyalty to the President, has echoed the law and order narrative in his podcast and on the Trump campaign trail.

“Some of my colleagues in Congress called it the Kenosha Effect,” he said. “Where the risk to safety and security and normal life has caused a lot of folks to abandon ‘woketopian’ politics for order, for security for normalcy. In Philadelphia right now, we don’t see that.”

The state of Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes and more than 9 million registered voters.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. S B ANTHONY

    October 28, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Nobody cares what Gaetz’s crystal ball says.

    Reply

  2. Sonja Fitch

    October 28, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Gaetz your constituents are living and trying to survive another damn hurricane! Stfu bsing for the goptrump death cult leader Trump! Those folks in the Panhandle know you are just full of hot air! Vote Democrat up and down ballot for the common good!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here's what you need to know about Joe Biden's Florida drive-in rallies on Thursday