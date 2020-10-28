Connect with us

Here's what you need to know about Joe Biden's Florida drive-in rallies on Thursday

Joe Biden vows not to make ‘false promises’ about pandemic
Maybe a late night for Joe Biden, Michael Binder says.

Bring your car horn.

on

Joe Biden will visit Florida on Thursday as he looks for his ticket back into the White House. Here’s what you need to know about the visit.

Where

The former Vice President will hold a drive-in rally in Broward County. Barack Obama held a similar event in neighboring Miami-Dade on the FIU campus.

Biden will rocket to Tampa for a similar event

When

Biden’s Broward rally is tentatively timed for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. He should be in Tampa by 6:30 p.m. for the start of that event.

No bandstands?

The limitations of a drive-up event will certainly offer different optics for the event than will take place the same day in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. There, President Donald Trump will hold a rival event at 1:30 p.m. inside the sporting venue, which normally has a capacity of about 66,000, though that’s without social distancing and other pandemic-related measures.

Honk if you’re hungry for change

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign created a signature event for 2020. Applause-worthy lines result in a chorus of car horns instead of cheers and applause. A Biden rally in Ohio recently attracted about 30 cars filled with supporters. That’s probably a total number dwarfed by a couple rows of seats at a MAGA rally, but it’s a 2020 thing. This also reinforces that even as Biden does in-person events, he’s trying to keep public health and safety top of mind.

Interested

Those interested in attending or watching video of the event are directed to JoeBiden.com.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

  1. LINDIESUE

    October 28, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Hey Folks, riots and looting in the streets in liberal cities for over 4 MONTHS now are always without social distancing and other pandemic-related measures. Officers have gotten infected as a result of thugs screaming and spitting in their faces. The huge gathering at the Washington Mall to celebrate MLK one day after the RNC ended was another super spreader. The real woke folks are well aware of the hypocrisy by the Left. The Left lies, denies, twists facts and truth, covers up and WE see clearly what’s going on.

    Reply

