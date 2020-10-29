Shevrin Jones, Wayne Messam to host weekend early voting event in Miramar

Connect with us

The event will encourage voters to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones — who is favored to take over a Senate seat next Session — will host a Saturday event to encourage Broward County residents to submit their votes ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day deadline.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and Miramar Commissioners Yvette Colbourne and Alexandria Davis will join Jones for the event, located at the Miramar Branch Library.

The day of action is “focused on getting out the vote and encouraging local residents to ensure their voice is heard in this election,” according to a Thursday release. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the library, located at 2050 Civic Center Place in Miramar.

“Our vibrant community is turning out in record numbers, and it’s so important that everyone’s voice is heard in this critical election,” Jones said in a statement promoting the event.

“The incredible participation and energy we’ve seen only underscore what’s at stake, from our economic recovery to access to quality, affordable health care. We want everyone to get engaged, stay in line, and have fun while doing it because everyone’s hopes and dreams for our shared future matter.”

The event will also feature food and music and is aimed at attracting voters who haven’t yet cast their ballots. This is the final weekend to vote early before Tuesday’s election deadline.

Jones was an early backer of Joe Biden‘s presidential bid this cycle. He’s since stumped for the former Vice President on multiple occasions.

Polling on the presidential race has been close in Florida. RealClearPolitics gives Biden a less than 1 point lead over President Donald Trump. FiveThirtyEight gives Biden a slightly larger edge, placing his lead at around 2 points.

Jones won a contested Democratic primary in Senate District 35 on Aug. 18. He’s facing nominal opposition from write-in candidate Darien Hill in the General Election, though Jones is heavily favored to secure the seat come Tuesday.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

