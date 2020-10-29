Quinnipiac University poll: Joe Biden lead over Donald Trump narrows in Florida

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s lead over President Donald Trump in Florida slipped from double digits to 3 percentage points in the latest poll from Quinnipiac University, released Thursday.

The Quinnipiac poll of four battleground states finds Biden up slightly in Florida, up more in Ohio, and up even more in Pennsylvania, while Trump was found to be slightly ahead in Iowa.

In Florida, the Quinnipiac poll findings show Biden supported by 45% of likely voters, and Trump by 42%.

The spread is a significant improvement for Trump. In a poll released Oct. 7, Quinnipiac had Biden ahead 51% to 40%. A September Quinnipiac poll had Biden up 48% to 45%, in line with the latest findings. On Thursday the university’s pollsters chalked up the in-between findings as “a polling bump following the first presidential debate and the President’s COVID-19 diagnosis.”

“Short on cash and locked in a tight race, the Trump campaign tries to find a foothold in Florida, a state that would likely close the door on his reelection if Biden prevails,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy stated in a news release.

Quinnipiac conducted live telephone interviews from Oct. 23-27, of 1,324 likely voters in Florida. The margin of error was below 3 points.

“As the pressure builds and both campaigns circle their wagons around Pennsylvania, Joe Biden holds onto his lead as Donald Trump hopes to recreate his 2016 win there. What’s working to Biden’s advantage is his ability to stay above 50% support, and that voters like him better than they do Trump,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow added.

Trump’s favorability also improved since the Oct. 7 poll. Yet the President remains underwater. Florida likely voters gave him a 44% favorability rating, and a 47% unfavorable.

Biden’s favorability was slightly in the positive range in Florida. They gave him 46% favorable, and 44% unfavorable.

Only 17% of Florida voters said they intend to vote on Election Day. Another 38% said they intended to vote or have voted by mail, and another 43% said they preferred early voting.