Connect with us

House Races — Central Florida

Four Orange County House races in question

House Races — Central Florida

Democrat Barbara Cady aims to thwart Fred Hawkins' bid in HD 42

House Races — Central Florida

Four Orange County House races in question

Geraldine Thompson, Joy Goff-Marcil, Rene Plasencia targeted.

on

As Orange County has rapidly evolved into one of the bluest counties in the state, Republicans hope to hold onto two Florida House districts that cover pieces of the county, and they are determined to win back two others in Tuesday’s election.

Democratic Reps. Joy Goff-Marcil in House District 30 in north-central Orange and south-central Seminole County and Geraldine Thompson in House District 44 in southwestern Orange County are in battles to hold seats they flipped in 2018.

Republicans want them back and have poured support behind challengers to Goff-Marcil, a former Maitland City Commissioner, and Thompson, a former Senator. Businessman and former Rep. Bob Cortes of Altamonte Springs and businessman Bruno Portigliatti of Orlando each has out-raised their incumbent opponents.

Still, Cortes lost HD 30 53% to 47% to Goff-Marcil in 2018, with an even greater campaign finance advantage. And Portigliatti has lost before in HD 44, in a 2017 Special Election.

Meanwhile, Democrats are making their strongest bids in a long time for the two remaining GOP Orange County House seats.

Rep. Rene Plasencia has a solid base and is campaigning hard to try to keep it against a suddenly financially flush campaign from Democratic challenger Nina Yoakum in House District 50 in eastern Orange and northwestern Brevard County.

The House District 31 seat for northwestern Orange and northeastern Lake, long a Republican stronghold, is open. Republican agribusinessman Keith Truenow must contend with Crissy Stile, a Mount Dora City Commissioner and businesswoman with a built-in base.

Elsewhere, the open seat in House District 48 in eastern and southern Orange appears to be Democratic nominee Daisy Morales‘ to lose, given an overwhelming Democratic advantage in voter registration. Morales, a Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, has drawn remarkably little support from local Democrats and little campaign money. Republican businessman Jesus Morales received the endorsement of the Orlando Sentinel, and some local Republicans. Yet he has little campaign money to overcome Daisy Morales’ name recognition and party advantage.

House District 47 Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani and House District 49 Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, both of Orlando, also are in strong positions.

Eskamani’s Republican challenger Jeremy Sisson, an Orlando businessman, has run a hard-right conservative campaign in a central-Orange district with large pockets of progressive Democrats in urban neighborhoods and mostly moderate Republican suburban communities. It’s the kind of electorate that gave Eskamani, an unabashed left-wing progressive, a resounding victory in 2018 over a much more moderate, experienced Republican challenger.

Smith’s Republican opponent Robert Prater, an Orlando educator, has put up a much more effective campaign. But the eastern Orange district provides Democrats an 18-point advantage in voter registration. The district, which includes the University of Central Florida and several Hispanic neighborhoods, has large communities that have shown they like both Smith’s progressive politics and his Latino ethnicity.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Final St. Pete Polls survey of Florida: Donald Trump, Joe Biden deadlocked