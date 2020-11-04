Florida poised to raise minimum wage

Minimum wage workers in Florida who were hoping for a pay raise will soon get their wish.

With 98% of the vote counted statewide, an amendment that would raise the baseline wage to $15 by 2026 looks to be on track to pass with nearly 61% of the vote.

If the spread stays over .5% of the vote, a recount will not be triggered.

The push to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026, which is Amendment 2 on the Florida ballot, is one business interests strongly resisted, noting that it would threaten fragile operations across the state.

Stalwart business groups such as the Florida Chamber of Commerce and conservative activist groups like Americans for Prosperity backed the “Amendment 2 Hurts You” group that worked against the pitch, saying that it would impose onerous burdens on businesses ill-positioned to shoulder them, especially during a season of pandemic uncertainty.

But the Fight for $15, as it’s known nationwide, was not without its own powerful advocate making the case, one who had successfully made a constitutional end-run around the Florida Legislature in a previous election cycle.

The ballot initiative from Florida For A Fair Wage was lawyer John Morgan‘s priority for the 2020 cycle, with the more than $5.3 million campaign largely funded by Morgan and his law firm, Morgan and Morgan P.A.

Morgan, in forums and interviews over the past year, has strenuously contended that opposition is just the business community justifying “slave wages” for those in the service sectors.

While business owners against the proposal have complained that the step raises for entry level workers would not only cut into margins but into the workforce, advocates take a different tack. They contend that for Florida’s most vulnerable populations, Amendment 2 would offer a road out of poverty.

The amendment, if these results hold, would take the minimum wage, currently set at $8.46 an hour, and increase it to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and then it would rise a dollar more a year until 2026.