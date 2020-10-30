More than 7.8M votes cast in Florida

Connect with us

Democrats still hold a slight lead in turnout so far.

Going into the final weekend before Tuesday’s elections, more than 54% of Florida voters have already cast their ballots.

As of Friday morning, 7,827,532 of the 14,441,869 registered voters had cast ballots through the mail or at early voting sites, according to the state Division of Elections website.

In all, 4,351,724 votes had been cast by mail and 3,475,808 had come at early voting locations. Registered Democrats had cast 3,131,493 votes, while Republicans had cast 2,970,131. Unaffiliated voters had cast 1,622,232, while third-party voters had cast 103,676.

Early voting will be available across Florida on Saturday and in some counties on Sunday. Mail-in ballots must be returned to elections supervisors by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

