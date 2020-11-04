Last Call for 11.4.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The election is over. In Florida, anyway.

That means it’s time to start prepping for the 2021 Legislative Session.

In two weeks, lawmakers will head to Tallahassee for an Organization Session where the newly elected among them will be ceremonially sworn-in. But, since it’s 2020, there are a few new rules.

In a Wednesday memo to Senators and staff, Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson outlined a set of protocols for the pandemic era, developed with guidance from Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida.

To gain access to the Senate floor, all Senators must be tested for COVID-19 by Nov. 16, the day before the Organization Session is set to begin.

Additionally, only newly elected Senators will be allowed to bring a spouse or guest on to the Senate Floor — returning members will have to be content walking in solo. If their families tagalong, they’ll have to watch the proceedings from the newly renovated 412 Knott Building Committee Room.

And finally, no district staff will be approved for travel to the Organization Session.

Once in Session, it’s strictly business officers’ election, adoption of rules, and swearings-in of new Senators.

“While this will be a disappointment to many, I am mindful of how Florida families have foregone or postponed celebrating or participating in many significant events due to COVID-19. Disruptions to our traditional ceremonies will be small in light of the sacrifices made by so many,” Simpson wrote.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 810,256 FL residents (+4,332 since Tuesday)

— 10,867 Non-FL residents (+91 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 7,428 Travel related

— 308,382 Contact with a confirmed case

— 8,276 Both

— 486,170 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 49,889 in FL

Deaths:

— 17,131 in FL

Evening Reads

“Donald Trump airs grievances on Twitter about vote-counting” via John Wagner of The Washington Post

“Trump follows familiar path in Florida win” via Jim Saunders of The News Service of Florida

“Trump has attacked democracy’s institutions, but never so blatantly as he did overnight” via Dan Balz of The Washington Post

“Trump campaign was livid when Fox News called Arizona for Biden — and tensions boiled over on-air” via Sarah Ellison of the Washington Post

“No, Biden did not magically ‘find’ votes in Michigan” via Clara Hendrickson and Kristi Tanner of the Detroit Free Press

“Trump’s crumbling Rust Belt position is almost entirely a function of how the votes are being counted” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post

“Stocks close sharply higher after Joe Biden gains swing-state votes” via Joe Wallace and Michael Wursthorn of The Wall Street Journal

“Face the bitter truth” via George Packer of The Atlantic

“Trumpkins fixate on bogus Sharpie ballot controversy” via Will Sommer of The Daily Beast

“Two decades after its notorious recount, Florida can gloat about its vote counting.” via Patricia Mazzei of the New York Times

“Bush v. Gore no more? Ron DeSantis says Florida might have vanquished the ghost” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

“’Dumpster fire’: House Democrats trade blame after Tuesday’s damage” via Heather Caygle, Sarah Ferris and Ally Mutnick of POLITICO

“’It was a bloodbath.’ How Miami’s rightward shift changed the face of Florida politics” via David Smiley, Alex Daugherty and Bianca Padro Ocasio of the Miami Herald Locascio

“Florida House Democrats give up 2018 gains — and any hope of influence” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida

“Chris Sprowls welcomes newly elected members to Florida House” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“To me, Nikki Fried has disqualified herself from any future or statewide office in the Democratic Party, and I’m sorry to say that because I really thought she had a bright future.” — John Morgan, on Fried’s lukewarm support for the minimum wage amendment.

