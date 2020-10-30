Donald Trump enlists Rick Scott to talk Venezuela regime change

On behalf of the Donald Trump campaign, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott called attention to the ongoing situation in Venezuela Friday.

On hand was someone with a first-hand perspective: Roberto Marrero, the former chief of staff for interim President Juan Guaidó.

“Getting these thugs out of power is hard, and we’re doing it by ourselves,” Scott said, noting that most countries aren’t committed to sanctions or concrete actions to help the U.S. bring “freedom and democracy” to Venezuela.

Europe, Scott said, has “not been helpful” to the U.S., the Senator said. And China is worse.

Scott, who issued a statement of solidarity with Guaidó within a week of moving to DC, has attempted to force the hand of the Trump administration on military action and other overt coercions.

He hasn’t gotten what he wanted in Trump’s first term. But he holds out hope nonetheless, saying “we’re clearly making progress, putting pressure on.”

“Trump worked around the world to get Guaidó recognized as President,” Scott noted.

Scott, so committed to regime change that he went to the Western Wall in Israel to appeal to YHWH for a change of leadership in Caracas, said that Joe Biden would cave to Venezuelan “dictator” Nicolas Maduro.

The President himself has sent mixed signals about meeting with Maduro, but Biden has said he’s open to withdraw American recognition for Guaidó and start negotiating with Maduro.

“If Biden wins, Latin Americans won’t have to worry about recognizing the importance of the U.S.,” Scott said, with the Democrat poised for a “betrayal of democracy” and concomitant negotiations with socialist leaders throughout the hemisphere.

The host from the Trump campaign lauded the Senator for his “passion” on this issue as the call closed, noting that polls with Hispanic voters are strong. However, in the context of ending the “atrocities” of the Maduro regime Scott bemoans, progress is slow in coming, passion notwithstanding.