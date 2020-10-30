Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump enlists Rick Scott to talk Venezuela regime change

Federal Headlines

Stephanie Murphy, Michael Waltz secure classified briefing on elections interference
Rick Scott in Bogota, Colombia on a foreign policy trip.

Federal

Donald Trump enlists Rick Scott to talk Venezuela regime change

Can America dislodge Maduro? Scott says Biden won’t even try.

on

On behalf of the Donald Trump campaign, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott called attention to the ongoing situation in Venezuela Friday.

On hand was someone with a first-hand perspective: Roberto Marrero, the former chief of staff for interim President Juan Guaidó.

“Getting these thugs out of power is hard, and we’re doing it by ourselves,” Scott said, noting that most countries aren’t committed to sanctions or concrete actions to help the U.S. bring “freedom and democracy” to Venezuela.

Europe, Scott said, has “not been helpful” to the U.S., the Senator said. And China is worse.

Scott, who issued a statement of solidarity with Guaidó within a week of moving to DC, has attempted to force the hand of the Trump administration on military action and other overt coercions.

He hasn’t gotten what he wanted in Trump’s first term. But he holds out hope nonetheless, saying “we’re clearly making progress, putting pressure on.”

“Trump worked around the world to get Guaidó recognized as President,” Scott noted.

Scott, so committed to regime change that he went to the Western Wall in Israel to appeal to YHWH for a change of leadership in Caracas, said that Joe Biden would cave to Venezuelan “dictator” Nicolas Maduro.

The President himself has sent mixed signals about meeting with Maduro, but Biden has said he’s open to withdraw American recognition for Guaidó and start negotiating with Maduro.

“If Biden wins, Latin Americans won’t have to worry about recognizing the importance of the U.S.,” Scott said, with the Democrat poised for a “betrayal of democracy” and concomitant negotiations with socialist leaders throughout the hemisphere.

The host from the Trump campaign lauded the Senator for his “passion” on this issue as the call closed, noting that polls with Hispanic voters are strong. However, in the context of ending the “atrocities” of the Maduro regime Scott bemoans, progress is slow in coming, passion notwithstanding.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    October 30, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Please ! Nazi Rick! Enough of your news! You are the winner this week of crazy Florida white men!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.