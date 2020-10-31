Connect with us

Kamala Harris.

Here’s what you need to know about Kamala Harris’ Saturday swing through South Florida

She’s pushing early voting in three Democratic counties.

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will spend Halloween in the Sunshine State. Here’s what you need to know.

Where

The California Democrat will travel to Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. She’s speaking at Get Out The Vote drive-in rallies in Miami and in Lake Worth. She will also participate in an early voting event in Fort Lauderdale.

Supporters will have to contact local offices to RSVP and get specific addresses.

When

The Miami event begins at 11:45 a.m. She then heads to Fort Lauderdale at 2:25 p.m. The final rally will begin at 4:50 p.m.

Final early push

In all three South Florida counties, early voting comes to a close at the end of the weekend. With the largest Democratic voter concentrations located in this part of the state, Harris hopes to inspire voters to get out to the polls and hopefully sew up the Florida vote before Election Day arrive.

That’s important because while Democratic voters have significantly outperformed Republicans in vote-by-mail, the GOP has largely closed that gap with in-person early voting underway. About 476,383 more registered Republicans than Democrats voted early as of Friday evening.

Warm memories?

Harris’ visit to Miami also marks a return to the location of the most heated moment of the primary between Harris and now-Democratic nominee Joe Biden. At the first Democratic primary debate, the Senator raised historic reports about Biden working with segregationist Senators years ago, something she said was “hurtful to hear” for a young mixed-race girl. Biden dismissed the critique as a “mischaracterization across the board.”

Obviously, the two Democratic politicians buried the hatchet long ago. Harris dropped out of the primary before the Iowa caucuses, and Biden had kind words for her then. Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Biden offered her a spot on the ballot and a shot at Vice President.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

