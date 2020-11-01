‘We believe in America’: Buoyant tones boost closing Donald Trump ad

President Donald Trump has spent the last however many years in his perpetual campaign pushing themes of grievance in his rallies.

But as Early Voting comes to a close in most of the country by the end of the weekend and Election Day Tuesday is all but upon us, the President’s reelection campaign closed with a traditional appeal, a positive spot that the campaign hopes will buoy the spirits of voters waiting until the last day to decide.

Strength, a 60-second spot, will be seen nationally through Tuesday, on NFL, ACC, and Big 10 football, as well as Fox News, the Today Show, The Voice, and other entertainment programming.

The campaign notes in a media release Saturday that the creative contrasts President Trump’s “vision of pride in our nation’s enduring strength and his boundless optimism” with Democrat Joe Biden‘s “anger, pessimism, and despair.”

The spot offers a familiar stentorian male voice, offering odes to “strength” among various target demographic cohorts, including “the American people,” “the American worker,” and “the American family.”

“Grit, determination, optimism, and hope” allowed America to have “took the virus head on,” before trying to get back to normal, an interesting formulation in light of spiking case counts domestically and throughout much of the Northern Hemisphere.

People want to get back to a “normal life … the second shift, dance lessons, and Friday night football,” the narrator continues.

But “some want to tear us down,” the argument continues, and they would “tear down America.” File footage of flag burners and rioters was shown, but Joe Biden was not.

That’s not happening though, because “we believe in America,” the narrator notes.

The “Strength” advert is the second straight piece of positive creative from the campaign in as many days. A spot released Friday touted the nation’s third-quarter increase in GDP, a robust 33.1%.