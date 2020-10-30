‘Stronger, safer, more prosperous’: Donald Trump closing ad hits economic themes

In what must be one of his final ads of the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump‘s new spot released Friday hit economic themes.

America, per the stentorian male narration in the ad, is “stronger, safer, more prosperous.”

The creative spotlights a particularly gaudy GDP increase: 33.1% in the third quarter of 2020.

“And ladies and gentlemen,” the President says in the close of the ad, “the best is yet to come.”

In the wake of the economy’s collapse earlier this year in light of coronavirus restrictions, a bounce back was inevitable. But for a President seeking any edge over Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a pocketbook message helps with the close.

“Did you see the number today? 33.1 GDP. The biggest in the history of our country by almost triple,” Trump said in Tampa Thursday. “This explosive economic growth is four times what the experts expected.”

Trump noted there are some in his party who would prefer he talk about the economy than more hot-button issues, such as the controversy on the right about Hunter Biden.

“They say, talk about your economic success. Talk about 33.1 percent, the greatest in history. Look, if I do, how many times can I say it?”

Trump got more response noting the media “doesn’t call [Biden] out on where is Hunter Biden.”

A “Where is Hunter?” chant broke out, before Trump dismissed advice from well-meaning Republicans to avoid the subject of alleged Biden family corruption as an example, perhaps, of “why I’m here and they’re not.”

The Trump campaign touts its new ad as “detailing the President’s successful, economic agenda for all Americans.”

“Over the last four years, President Trump built our economy to unprecedented heights, and he’s the only candidate who can do it again. While Joe Biden champions disastrous policies that will lockdown our economy and stifle economic growth, President Trump will continue to create jobs and generate opportunity for all Americans,” the campaign said in a media release accompanying the creative.

Unsurprisingly, Florida is a jumpball headed into the final days of early voting, according to a selection of public surveys.

Polling shows a tight race in the Sunshine State, with Trump behind by just 1 point in the Real Clear Politics polling average, but the President has continued to contend that he is outperforming so called “suppression” surveys.