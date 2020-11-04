Charlie Crist defeats Republican challenger Anna Paulina Luna, but not as easily as expected

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist delivered a needed victory to Florida Democrats Tuesday night over GOP challenger Anna Paulina Luna.

With all precincts reporting, Crist won 53% of the vote to Luna’s 47%.

While Crist’s victory is clear-cut, it was the first major competition he has faced since first being elected to Congress in 2016 over then-incumbent David Jolly and it’s a margin far less than polls or previous elections suggested.

“To our supporters, thank you!” Crist wrote on Twitter. “I am honored to serve the people of Congressional District 13 for another term.”

The reelection bid of a well-liked, well-funded congressional incumbent is supposed to be a mundane affair. There are press conferences, endorsements from like-minded officials and (oh yeah, we almost forgot) a challenger hailing from the duller side of “meh.”

That’s what everyone thought Crist’s run for a third term would be.

But this, as we all know, is 2020.

Crist instead faced a notable challenge from Luna, a Trumpy influencer type whose gun-forward campaign photos helped get the 31-year-old Air Force veteran national attention.

For brief few years, Florida’s 13th Congressional District was something rare: a true swing district. Longtime U.S. Rep. C.W. Bill Young, a moderate Republican, held the seat for decades until he died in 2013. His former aide, Jolly, then won the seat, but lost it to Crist in 2016 after state lawmakers redrew the district to include more Democrats in the wake of a gerrymandering lawsuit.

The district runs roughly from Pinellas Point in St. Pete north to Clearwater, covering peninsular Pinellas County. Democrats outnumber Republicans here 201,088 to 176,857. NPA voters currently total 143,876, according to the latest state numbers.

Polling the week before the election showed voters in the district favoring Crist by 17 points.

A charismatic former Governor and St. Petersburg native, Crist had made his own national headlines in 2010, when he was a Republican Governor seeking an open U.S. Senate Seat. Knowing his candidacy would likely not survive a primary challenge from right-wing tea-party darling Marco Rubio, he left the party and ran for the seat, unsuccessfully, as an NPA. He then challenged Rick Scott, another right-wing Republican, for Governor in 2014, as a Democrat, and lost. He won his seat in 2016 and was seeking a third term.

Crist has long been vocally pro-environment and favors of middle-of-the-road policing reform and a second coronavirus relief package.

Luna grew up in Southern California and joined the military in 2009.

She worked for far-right media site Prager U, and topped her platform with enhancing veterans’ services – on her campaign website, anyway.

If one were to know her from her more eye-catching campaign materials, they’d see the Second Amendment was front-of mind.

She was often photographed with a semiautomatic weapon in hand in images tailor made for Instagram. Even the hero image on her campaign homepage features a gun strapped around her shoulders.

A recent ad from the fiercely pro-gun 2nd-to-None PAC featured her toting a gun decked out with the stars ‘n’ stripes themselves, then a flamethrower.

The flashy public image of a young, gun-toting Latina who refuses to compromise on her beloved Second Amendments landed her support from the likes of MAGA Panhandle U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Turning Points USA’s Charlie Kirk and even President Donald Trump. Support from such figures led to money pouring in from across the country. Over a two-month period in late summer, she outraised Crist by more than three to one.

“Although tonight did not go our way, this is not the end of the road,” Luna said late Tuesday night. “Patriotism and public service are lifelong endeavors. We love our country. We pray for our country. And we will continue to serve our country. Thank you for your support.”

In early October, nonpartisan political prognosticator Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball moved District 13 from “Likely Democrat” to “Safe Democrat.”