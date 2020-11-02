‘Vote’s not there for them’: Donald Trump says Democrats ‘very worried’ about Florida

President Donald Trump started out the day saying he was “freezing” in a Michigan snow, but the climate was much more favorable in his final stop of the day … or night, more correctly.

Trump delivered his Florida closing argument in Opa-locka starting fifteen minutes before midnight, a fateful dance with an ultimately toothless and fruitless midnight curfew.

As Sunday became Monday, capping off a day of rallies across five states that saw what has become a consistent closing message with the President restricting improvisations to his asides.

Opa-locka was like no other location for a Trump rally speech, as perhaps best evidenced by a ten-minute timba song, appropriately titled “I will vote for Donald Trump.”

“This is a very vital group isn’t it,” Trump said at one point, sticking to talking points for the most part with the occasion GOTV driven localized aside.

“They’re very worried, the Democrats about Florida. The vote’s not there for them,” Trump said.

“If we win Florida,” Trump added, “we win the whole thing.”

Trump noted that Hispanics couldn’t “vote for Sleepy Joe” and “the Black community, they’re voting for Donald Trump.”

“18% 20%? Whatever it is, it’s three times whatever anybody else got,” Trump said.

The President has mentioned “suppression polls” showing him down big to Biden, but recent public surveys show evidence of a Trump surge down the stretch. Real Clear Politics‘ polling average shows a Biden advantage of less than a percentage point in the state.

Ultimately, the President and his closest allies contend there is an enthusiasm gap, and polling shifts may reflect that.

Senator Rick Scott has said the Democrats lack “grassroots,” and Democratic powerplayers ranging from VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris to Congresswoman Val Demings have not had a good answer when questioned about whether the Biden campaign can fulfill the promise of polls and close it out in battleground Florida.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis, touting registration gains by the Republican Party of Florida, has gone on record saying that the Democrats’ 200,000 vote advantage for Hillary Clinton in the county in 2016 could be cut in half by the Trump reelection bid.

If Opa-locka was any indication, that may come to pass.

Some special guests were on hand, including Scott (in his trademark Navy cap) and Senator Marco Rubio, who slammed socialism.

“It’s true, not all Democrats are socialists. But all socialists are Democrats,” Rubio said.

Rubio also lauded a Trump convoy interfering with the passage of a Biden campaign bus in Texas.

“I saw yesterday a video of these people in Texas, all the cars on the road,” Rubio said.

“We love what they did,” Rubio added. “We do that in Florida every day.”

Rubio got a great response, but not every homegrown politician could say the same.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, in a tight race for Congress, was greeted with a “vote him out” chant that suggests Tuesday night may not be one for a victory speech, at least if Trump backers are a meaningful subset of GOP votes.