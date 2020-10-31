Ron DeSantis warns Joe Biden: ‘Doom and gloom’ will lose you Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the Sean Hannity show Friday night to reiterate predictions that President Donald Trump would win Florida.

DeSantis contended that Democrat Joe Biden‘s “lockdown mentality” and “doom and gloom” mindset would seal the fate of the Democratic ticket in the Sunshine State Tuesday night.

“I think his lockdown mentality does not play well in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

“People don’t want to be locked down … doom and gloom is not what they want to hear.”

Beyond the rhetorical unpalatability of said “doom and gloom,” it has driven what DeSantis believes are voting patterns that favor Republicans.

“Doom and gloom has shifted people to vote by mail, because they’re not comfortable voting in person. We’re going into Election Day. We’re going to have 200,000 more supervoters who haven’t voted who we know are going will show up.”

“Our Election Day turnout, we usually win Election Day anyway,” DeSantis said. “I think that margin will be bigger this year.”

The Governor predicted that “fearmongering is going to come back to bite Biden” when it comes to driving turnout.

Additionally, asserted DeSantis, demographic breaks to the President work in his favor, specifically in Miami-Dade.

“All the Hispanics that understand the threat that Marxism poses are rallying to Donald Trump,” the Governor said, suggesting that a 100,000 vote swing in the county may be possible, cutting the 2016 margin in half.

Statewide, DeSantis extolled gains in in-person early voting and registration gains.

“We’ve added 200,000 net Republican registrations, we’ve never been this close in history,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has been a presence at each of the last five Donald Trump rallies, promising that the President would win Florida and that the liberal media would cry on November 3.

Odds are good he will give a similar speech Sunday night in Opa-locka, where the President will rally one more time.

The race looks to be another photo finish, if the Real Clear Politics average of polls is any indication. Biden leads Trump, 48% to 47%, with an increasing number of polls trending Trump in their final surveys.