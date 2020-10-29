Ron DeSantis asks voters to send a message to the ‘fake news’ media Tuesday

Speaking ahead of President Donald Trump‘s arrival in Tampa Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis asked voters to “storm the polls” to deliver the President four more years in office.

An upset in Florida, where polls currently show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beating Trump, would defy the media’s expectations on Election Day.

“If we go out and do what we need to do and deliver a big victory, you will be sending a message to the media about their fake news and everything they’ve done over the last four years,” DeSantis said.

The Governor’s introductions for the President have frequently featured lines of attack against the mainstream media and election night predictions, including that CNN panelists would cry when Florida is called.

Trump has been vigorously running around the country, DeSantis said, even after catching COVID-19. This month alone, the President has hosted rallies in Sanford, Ocala, The Villages, Pensacola and now Tampa with the Governor appearing at every one.

“I am half his age. I can’t keep up with the guy,” DeSantis said.

Some supporters also struggled to keep up as the crowd twice interrupted the Governor requesting medical assistance in the stands. From the mic, he shepherded personnel to both incidents when he realized the calls weren’t made from hecklers.

He touted achievements over the last two months, including peace talks between Israel and other Middle Eastern nations and confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“And then you have Joe Biden who’s been in the basement most of the time, doesn’t come out, doesn’t really have a good sense of what’s going on,” DeSantis said, adding that he would similarly hide in the White House and let vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris run the country in his place.

The Governor also referred to a recently-circulated video clip in which the former Vice President seems to mistakenly say he was running against former President George Bush, but that omits that George Lopez was the interviewer. That plus a past Biden flub about the office for which he is campaigning set up the Governor for an attack against Biden’s cognition.

“I honestly believe, if you’ve listened to some of the comments he’s made lately, I think he thinks he’s running for the U.S. Senate against George Bush,” DeSantis said.

But he also spoke from the perspective of the Governor of the Sunshine State. Whether in times of crisis with hurricanes or on policy matters like prescription drugs, he said the President has been an ally.

“Since I became Governor, every single time the state of Florida needed help from the federal government, without exception, the President was there, he had our back,” DeSantis said.

“Maybe we’ll get an announcement of Space Force Command before the election’s over — being in Florida,” the Governor mused. “We’ll see.”