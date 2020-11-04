Republican Tom Fabricio boots Cindy Polo from HD 103

Republican candidate Tom Fabricio is taking over in House District 103 after topping Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo.

With 94% of precincts reporting, Fabricio led Polo 54%-46%.

Polo is proudly progressive, prompting Fabricio to argue Polo’s philosophy put her out of step with the community.

Fabricio focused on Polo’s left-leaning ideology as well as her lack of a major legislative achievement during her freshman term in the House. The only bill approved during her first two years where Polo served as the main sponsor was a ceremonial bill in 2019. That measure designated April 25 of that year as “Colombian-American Heritage Day.”

Polo has said she worked behind the scenes on other pieces of legislation that did pass, even if she wasn’t the primary sponsor. She also countered critiques that her “personal politics” are too unorthodox by framing that as a strength.

“I will always use my voice to speak up on behalf of my neighbors and to call out the lack of leadership in the Florida GOP,” Polo argued during the campaign.

“I am not beholden to their tired playbook, special interests nor to a recycled band of politicians,” she added in a dig at her Republican opponent.

The district covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County. HD 93 is about 80% Hispanic. Cubans account for around 47% of the district’s population. That demographic tends to lean more Republican.

Fabricio toppled Polo despite the incumbent holding the money lead this cycle.

That wasn’t the case in 2018. Republican Frank Mingo outraised Polo more than 4-to-1 that year, $355,000 to $78,000. Republicans also previously held the seat before Polo’s win. Still, she managed to win the seat fairly comfortably, notching a 6-point victory.

Fabricio was forced to spend much of his cash during a primary to secure the Republican nomination. Polo ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Still, the GOP challenger emerged victorious Tuesday.