Here’s what you need to know about Barack Obama’s Election Eve trip to Miami

Former President Barack Obama is swinging through Florida to stump for his Vice President, Joe Biden. Here’s what you need to know about the visit.

Where

Obama will go to Miami for an “Election Eve Close-Out Rally” mere hours before polls open on Nov. 3. An exact location has not been announced, but a livestream will be available at JoeBiden.com.

When

Well, the campaign has yet to announce a specific time. We will update this closer to the event, but we know Obama will spend the morning in Atlanta for a drive-in rally in Georgia, so count on this event to take place in the evening.

Return Trip

The former Commander-in-Chief visited North Miami just last week, so it’s clear the Biden campaign sees Obama as a useful surrogate in Florida. That makes sense since Obama won the state by 3 percentage points in 2008 and 1 point in 2012, the only Democrat in the modern era to win the Sunshine State twice.

Black vote

The trip to South Florida also comes as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris makes an aggressive push to turn out Black voters. Polls show anywhere from 80% to 95% of Black voters plan to bubble for the Democrat, and having America’s first Black President stumping for Biden reminds why.

Of course, Biden’s election comes with putting Kamala Harris in the Vice President’s residence, which would make her the first Black woman to be elected to that post, and the first woman elected as part of a Presidential ticket at all.

Florida holds its normal stature as a high-stakes prize in the Presidential race, with 29 electoral votes at stake.