Rapper Common coming to Tampa Monday to campaign for Joe Biden

Rapper and actor Common is heading to Tampa the day before Election Day to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The day will kick-off at noon with a “Get Out the Vote” canvassing event, followed by a “Common Around Town” voter mobilization event at 3:30 p.m. The location of the events has yet to be publicly released.

Biden has been spending the final days of his campaign appealing to Black supporters to vote in-person, according to a report from the Associated Press. This appeal comes amidst a pandemic that has disproportionally affected their communities, and the former Vice President is betting a strong turnout will boost his chances in states with the power to decide the election.

This pre-Election Day stop is one of the Biden campaign’s final pushes to sway the swing state. Both Biden and President Donald Trump have been campaigning in the Sunshine State tirelessly leading up to Tuesday.

Despite such aggressive efforts from both campaigns, in its final survey of the presidential cycle, St. Pete Polls finds Biden up one percentage point in the state.

The poll found 49% of likely Florida voters would vote Biden and 48% would pick Donald Trump.

The poll, taken Oct. 29-30, found 75% of respondents have already cast their ballots. Of those who already voted, Biden leads 55% to Trump’s 43%.

But expect a shift on Election Day as day-of votes come in. About 64% of voters still planning to vote want the President reelected to a second term.

Pollsters say they made sure to include a heavy Republican sample, lest shy Trump voters be ignored, something frequently attributed to a skew in 2016 polls. About 49% of poll respondents voted for Trump in 2016, while 43% picked Hillary Clinton, a wider margin than Trump’s ultimate 49% to 48% victory in the state. About 4% of those polled went for a third-party candidate four years ago and 4% didn’t vote or wouldn’t disclose their choice. Yet Biden still leads, albeit with less than 50% support in the state, and by a margin within the poll’s 1.9% margin of error.