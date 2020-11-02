Americans for Prosperity-Florida deploys six-figure ad blitz against minimum wage amendment

Americans for Prosperity-Florida on Monday announced a six-figure ad campaign against Florida’s $15 minimum wage amendment.

The announcement comes less than 12 hours before Florida voters will finally decide on Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would bump the minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2021. It would then rise $1 each year until it hits $15 in 2026.

“The last thing our businesses, workers, and families need are fewer jobs, less opportunity, and reduced growth,” said AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander. “But that is exactly what they will get with Amendment 2. As we try to get our economy booming again, imposing a one-size fits all wage on small businesses would be devastating for employers who are struggling to keep their doors open.”

In a news release, the libertarian advocacy group said they’ve contacted more than a million Floridians about the amendment and reached a million more through a prior campaign.

Proponents of the amendment argue a higher wage would lift many workers out of poverty, increase consumerism and reduce dependency on social programs. Opponents, on the other hand, warn of the unintended consequences, which include inflation, layoffs and reduced hours for low-skill earners.

“Now, more than ever, we need to make it easier for people to work and retain their jobs — not create barriers to work. We are talking with Floridians across the state about the reduced wages, decreased hours, and fewer jobs Amendment 2 would cause. The more people learn about the actual impact this proposed constitutional amendment would have on our state, the more people are rejecting this attempt to cut the bottom rungs off the economic ladder.”

Amendment 2 is spearheaded by John Morgan, a prominent attorney who has poured millions into the amendment. He called Florida’s current $8.56 minimum wage a “slave wage” in late September at a forum.

The constitutional amendment will require at least 60% approval from voters to pass.