Gov. DeSantis calls Joe Biden a ‘blowhard senator,’ warns AOC, Bernie Sanders will run the show

Gov. Ron DeSantis warned radio listeners on Monday that Democratic candidate Joe Biden doesn’t have the stamina to “stand up” to progressive politicians if elected.

Speaking on the conservative Mark Levin Show, DeSantis quipped that ‘progressive’ Democrats such as Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez will be “running the show.”

“I think the thing about Biden is he’s a career politician, kind of a blowhard Senator,” DeSantis told show host Mark Levin. “He’s malleable but he is not strong enough to stand up to the left. He will fold every single time.”

Presently in Florida, Republican voters trail Democrats in ballots cast by just over 108,000 votes. DeSantis, however, forecasted that Republicans will “surge” to the polls on Election Day. He contended that Trump is in a better position this year than in 2016.

What’s more, he forecasted that Republicans will “put it over the top” for Trump on Election Day.

“If he’s able to get re-elected because conservatives surged the polls tomorrow, it is going to be an epic victory,” DeSantis said in a message to conservative voters. “So I would just tell people you can’t sit on your hands, you can’t’ do nothing, you gotta get out there. But if do get out there and you bring friends and family, you have a chance to really really do a lot for this country.”

DeSantis also threw stones at the news media. He described them as “the most divisive force in our society.”

“We’re not even at the point where they’re very biased,” he said. “Obviously, they’ve always had a bias. They actively seek to suppress the truth when it comes to things about Joe Biden. They are doing whatever they can to just simply act as an appendage of the Democratic Party and Biden’s campaign in a way that they’ve really never been this blatant before.”

According to the Governor’s schedule, DeSantis did three interviews today with conservative media figures including Laura Ingraham and Clay Travis.

The media blitz comes on the eve of Election Day.