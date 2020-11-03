Connect with us

Jill Biden coming to Tampa and St. Petersburg on Election Day

Gov. DeSantis calls Joe Biden a 'blowhard senator,' warns AOC, Bernie Sanders will run the show
Dr. Jill Biden is visiting the Tampa Bay area on Election Day in a last-minute push in hopes of helping her husband get elected.

The Biden campaign announced, Jill will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg. A time and location for Tuesday’s visit has yet to be announced.

Jill Biden was most recently in town on Sunday campaigning for her husband Joe Biden in hosting a drive-in rally in Tampa. She also made stops in Orlando and Tallahassee to encourage voters to participate in “Souls To The Polls,” a tradition when Black Voters in crowds go to early voting locations the Sunday before an election.

Energizing Black voters led to historic victories in 2008 and 2012, when Biden was running mate to Barack Obama, America’s first Black President.  Democratic consultants in Florida hope for turnout in this election that rivals the Obama campaigns.

But the I-4 Corridor also holds storied political status in Presidential elections, home to the Central Florida swing voters who often determine in this purple state goes red or blue on Election Day.

Florida, as always, plays as outsized role in this year’s Presidential election. It’s the largest swing state pollsters agree is in play (some do count Texas as a battleground this year though most polls show Donald Trump with a small but consistent lead there). The state had 29 electoral votes, which goes a long way to taking a campaign to the 270 needed to win the White House.

On Election Day, the RealClearPolitics polling index shows Biden up by less than 1 percentage point in Florida.

