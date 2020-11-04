South Florida roundup: Omari Hardy, Marie Woodson join House with comfortable wins

Many candidates and supporters in South Florida, and across the state, are on the edge of their seat as they watch the vote tally come in Tuesday night. But in several South Florida contests, Tuesday’s results are a mere formality for some heavily favored candidates.

These races mostly feature candidates running in heavily partisan districts. Some are incumbents with a name and cash advantage over their opponents as well. Below is a roundup of those mostly drama-free races for the House across South Florida.

House District 81

Former Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore will succeed Rep. Tina Polsky here after Polsky pursued the SD 29 seat.

With nearly all precincts reporting, Skidmore leads Republican candidate Saulis Banionis 59%-41%.

The district covers parts of Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee including Pahokee and Belle Glade. Skidmore represented parts of Palm Beach County from 2006 to 2010.

House District 82

Retired U.S. Marine John Snyder, a Republican, is securing a win here Tuesday to replace term-limited Republican Rep. MaryLynn Magar.

With 94% of precincts reporting, Snyder is ahead of Democratic candidate Elise Edwards Ackerly 65%-35%.

Snyder secured the Republican nod in August, winning a three-way contest.

House District 83

GOP Rep. Toby Overdorf defended his seat from a challenge from Democratic candidate Edgar Bernier.

According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Overdorf leads Bernier 56%-44%.

Overdorf will move on to a second term after winning the seat in 2018.

House District 86

Democratic Rep. Matt Willhite will head to the House for a third term after defeating Republican candidate Susan Kufdakis Rivera, a lawyer.

With 91% of precincts reporting, Willhite holds a 57%-43% lead over Rivera.

Willhite held a sizable cash lead in the contest.

House District 87

Democratic Rep. David Silvers will head to a third term in the House with a win over Republican candidate Herb Sennett.

With 92% of precincts reporting, Silvers is ahead 62%-38% over Sennett.

House District 88

Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Omari Hardy will be the new Representative here after ousting Democratic Rep. Al Jacquet in the August primary.

With 87% of precincts reporting, Hardy is holding 74% of the vote. Republican candidate Danielle Madsen is at 22%, while non-party affiliated candidate Rubin Anderson secured just 3%.

Hardy emerged from a five-person field, which included Jacquet, to win the Democratic nod. Jacquet faced multiple controversies this cycle — including directing an anti-gay slur at Hardy — which ultimately cost him the seat.

House District 90

Democratic Rep. Joe Casello confirmed a win Tuesday night, topping Republican challenger Lydia Maldonado.

With 96% of precincts reporting, Casello led Maldonado 60%-40%.

Casello earns a second term in the House after winning the HD 90 seat in 2018.

House District 91

Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg is retaining her HD 91 seat with a win over Republican Sayd Hussain.

With 99% of precincts reporting, Slosberg has a lead of 64%-36% over Hussain.

Slosberg won the seat in 2016, succeeding her father, former Democratic Rep. Irv Slosberg.

House District 92

Democratic Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams was victorious Tuesday, netting herself a third term in the House.

According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Hawkins-Williams was ahead of non-party affiliated candidate Nancy St. Clair 81%-19%.

House District 101

Democratic candidate Marie Woodson will join the Florida House after winning the open HD 101 seat.

According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Woodson topped Republican Vinny Parlatore 74%-26%.

Woodson succeeds Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones, who won a Senate seat Tuesday. Woodson is a former Miami-Dade County Public Administrator.

House District 104

Democratic candidate Robin Bartleman will also join the freshman class next Session following Tuesday’s results.

According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Bartleman beat Republican George Navarini 58%-42%.

Bartleman has served on the Broward County School Board since winning a seat in 2004. She’ll replace term-limited Rep. Richard Stark.

House District 111

Republican Rep. Bryan Avila is heading to a final term before facing term limits in the House, after he notched another win Tuesday night.

According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Avila is ahead of Democratic candidate Ross Hancock 65%-35%.

Avila first won the HD 111 seat in 2014.

House District 112

Democratic Rep. Nick Duran defeated Republican challenger Bruno Barreiro.

According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Duran is beating Barreiro by a comparatively tight 53%-47% margin.

Duran first won the HD 112 seat in 2016. Barreiro served in the House from 1992-1998. He then ran for a Miami-Dade County Commission seat, serving there for 20 years.

House District 116

Future House Speaker Daniel Perez is safe in HD 116, holding off a challenge from Democratic candidate Bob Lynch.

According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Perez led Lynch 63%-37%. Write-in candidate Manuel Rodriguez secured just 0.2% of the vote.

Perez won a Special Election for the seat in 2017 and has served here since.