Connect with us

Down Ballot - Central Florida Headlines

J.R. Kroll wins Seminole County Tax Collector's Office

Down Ballot - Central Florida Headlines

Monique Worrell claims State Attorney's Office in Orlando

Down Ballot - Central Florida

J.R. Kroll wins Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office

Kroll to reform office shocked by scandals under Joel Greenberg.

on

If Seminole County voters were looking for a reformer to take over the Tax Collector’s Office to clean up what indicted former Tax Collector Joel Greenberg left behind, they got one.

J.R. Kroll, a Republican businessman, had been talking about reforming the office and restoring public trust and pride long before Greenberg was arrested in June, and was preparing to challenge Greenberg in the Republican primary before Greenberg had to drop out.

Tuesday night, voters elected Kroll to take over.

Really, Seminole County voters had choices Tuesday of two reform-minded candidates, including Democrat Lynn “Moira” Dictor, a former radio talk show personality from Lake Mary.

Kroll defeated Dictor by 54% to 46% Tuesday night in unofficial results.

That win was part of another Republican sweep in Seminole County elections.

Seminole County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Grant Malloy defeated Democrat Kristina Renteria by 55% to 45% in unofficial returns.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson defeated Democrat Deborah Poulalion by 54% to 46%. That gives Anderson his first election victory and first full term. He was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace Mike Ertel in early 2019.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma was reelected to a second term, defeating Democrat Paul “Spike” Hopkins, 58% to 42%, in unofficial returns.

Seminole County Property Appraiser David Johnson also was reelected, defeating former Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett, who ran as an independent candidate. Unofficial returns showed Johnson with 61% and Triplett with 39%.

Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari won reelection over Democrat Katrina Shadix in District 1 by an unofficial result of 53% to 47%.

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine won reelection over Democrat Kim Buchheit in District 3 by an unofficial result of 54% to 46%.

Andria Herr won the open seat for Seminole County Commission District 5, taking 51% to 44% for Democrat Pernell Bush and 4% for Libertarian Andre Klass.

Greenberg was arrested in June and forced to resign. He was charged with several felonies including sex trafficking of minors, identity theft and stalking.

Before then, Dictor and Kroll had run campaigns seeking to address other issues in Greenberg’s tenure, including reports of nepotism and favoritism in contracts, and unduly high salaries.

Since Greenberg’s resignation, the office has been run by Deputy Tax Collector Cynthia Torres and Chief Operating Officer Paula Prevatt, both veteran civil servants whose tenures predated, by more than a decade, Greenberg’s arrival.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.