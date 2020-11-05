Donald Trump Jr. lauds Gov. DeSantis for standing by his dad

President Donald Trump is pleading his case against the legitimacy of ongoing vote counts without much help.

That’s the contention of the President’s namesake son, who lambasted the so-called “2024 GOP hopefuls” for abandoning the MAGA cause as the reelection window closes amidst a flurry of mail ballots breaking for democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry [the President] will fight & they can watch as usual!” Trump Jr. tweeted Thursday.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Governor offers an exception to that cowering cohort, Trump Jr. adds.

“One notable exception seems to be Ron DeSantis right now. He has been active and vocal.”

Indeed, the Governor, who helped to catalyze a Trump win in the state most pollsters didn’t see coming, has been an unstinting advocate for the President, including by calling into question the ways that other states run their elections.

“You have these vote dumps that are happening a day or two or three days after Election Night, so you have one candidate that has a huge win, and then all of a sudden, fortunes change,” DeSantis said on Fox News Wednesday night. “It causes people to have no confidence in the process.”

Said the Governor to host Sean Hannity: “I tell you, what I’m seeing in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania is troubling, Sean.”

The Governor frequently appeared with President Trump in the 2020 campaign cycle, including serving as a warm up act for every Make America Great Again rally Trump held down the home stretch of the campaign.

DeSantis often predicted that, just as in 2016, the liberal media would rue the President’s inevitable reelection.

“We will go into Election Night, the media will be waiting, because they want Trump to be gone,” DeSantis said. “They’re going to be so happy, because they believe their fake polls and they think he’s going to lose. And they’re going to watch the returns, and Florida, the Republican votes are going to come in. And then the Panhandle’s going to put it over the top, and they’re going to call the state of Florida for Donald Trump. And everyone at CNN is going to start crying on TV and the media is going to be so upset, and we will be on our way to victory across the country!”

While that scenario did not completely come to pass, the Governor has not abandoned the President’s increasingly unlikely looking quest for four more years, even as others have distanced themselves from the Trump machine here.

And it’s clear the President’s family notices.