Last Call for 11.9.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

On Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody called attention to state resources aimed at protecting veterans from fraud.

Moody’s office has prepared a tip sheet, “Scams at a Glance,” to help veterans and their families keep apprised of new scams and inform them about programs they can use if they fall victim to fraud. Moody launched an awareness campaign in recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month and Veterans Day.

“As we observe National Veterans and Military Families Month, I encourage all Floridians to take the time to thank and honor our service members and veterans, as well as their families, who sacrifice so much daily,” Moody said.

“I believe we have a duty to protect the more than 1.5 million veterans and service members who call Florida home from scammers aiming to exploit their courage and service. This Patriot Protection Week, we aim to educate our military and veteran families with helpful resources, tips and information on how to avoid scams that target our patriots.”

To avoid common scams, Moody recommends veterans watch out for photos and language insinuating a connection between business and the military; verify the authenticity of an email or text that appears to be from a military branch; ensure that any military charity asking for donations is registered with the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and place a free active-duty alert on credit reports.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 832,525 FL residents (+6,619 since Sunday)

— 11,372 Non-FL residents (+201 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 7,674 Travel related

— 316,912 Contact with a confirmed case

— 8,617 Both

— 499,322 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 50,489 in FL

Deaths:

— 17,333 in FL

Quote of the Day

“I wonder if that’s not going to become a more permanent part of the way we do elections in this country. Hopefully, we’ll get a little bit better at it. Hopefully, more states will be able to do what Florida was able to do, which is count those ballots before (Election Day) so we don’t have this long period of waiting as those finally get counted after the election.” — Eugene Robinson, describing Florida as a vote-by-mail model for the nation.

