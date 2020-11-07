Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Charlie Crist thanks constituents in post-election ad

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Michael Waltz tests positive for COVID-19, Matt Gaetz has antibodies

Headlines

Charlie Crist thanks constituents in post-election ad

The ad follows Crist’s reelection, where he earned 53% of the vote.

on

Congressman Charlie Crist has released an ad thanking constituents for reelection following his victory against Republican challenger Anna Paulina Luna in Tuesday’s election for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Crist’s campaign spent $158K for the 30-second ad to be broadcast from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, according to Delta Advertising Analytics.

“I know what you’re thinking — the election’s over, so why is Charlie Crist still on my TV,” Crist starts off in the ad. “Well, because my mother always taught us to always say please and thank you.”

The ad consists of Crist directly speaking to constituents, reassuring them that they will get through COVID-19.

“Thank you for voting, even when it wasn’t for me,” Crist says. “At a time when COVID cases are up but our economy is down, I know that by working together, we’ll get through it together.”

“I’m Charlie Crist, and I approve this one, last message,” Crist concludes.

The post-election ad follows Crist’s reelection, where he mustered 53% of the vote to Luna’s 47%, a six point margin.

While Crist’s victory was clear-cut, the race against Luna was the first major competition the incumbent had faced since first being elected to Congress in 2016 over then-incumbent David Jolly.

And, he won by a margin far less than polls or previous elections suggested — polling the week before the election showed voters in the district favoring Crist by 17 points.

The district runs roughly from Pinellas Point in St. Pete north to Clearwater, covering peninsular Pinellas County. Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district 201,088 to 176,857. NPA voters total 143,876, according to the latest state numbers.

“To our supporters, thank you!” Crist wrote on Twitter. “I am honored to serve the people of Congressional District 13 for another term.”

In response to her defeat, Luna said Tuesday night, “Although tonight did not go our way, this is not the end of the road. Patriotism and public service are lifelong endeavors. We love our country. We pray for our country. And we will continue to serve our country. Thank you for your support.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.