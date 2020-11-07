Connect with us

Danny Burgess, Allison Tant already planning reelection bids

Fresh off their victories in Tuesday’s elections, new state Sen. Danny Burgess and new state Rep. Allison Tant are making plans for 2022 re-election bids.

Burgess opened a campaign account Thursday to seek another term in Senate District 20, which currently is made up of parts of Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties, according to the state Division of Elections website. The district’s boundaries and potentially its number will change before the 2022 elections because of reapportionment.

Burgess, a former state House member and executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, received about 55% of the vote Tuesday as he defeated Democrat Kathy Lewis. The seat opened when former Sen. Tom Lee decided to leave office with two years left in his term.

Meanwhile, Tant, a former chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, indicated she will seek re-election in 2022 by telling supporters Friday she wants to reuse her campaign yard signs. Tant received about 58% of the vote Tuesday as she defeated Republican Jim Kallinger in Leon County’s House District 9. Tant replaced Loranne Ausley, a Tallahassee Democrat who was elected to the state Senate.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

