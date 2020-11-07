Florida politicians react to the election of Joe Biden

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Here is a compilation of reactions from Florida elected officials and politicians:

Former Governor Jeb Bush, via Twitter:

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020



Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried:

“Americans across our nation have sent a message which cannot be ignored — we must build back better. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will start us on the path to reverse the chaos and divisiveness that Donald Trump and his enablers cast across the United States for the past four years. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are the right leaders for this charge to help heal our divisions and govern on behalf of all Americans, not just those who voted for them.

“This election wasn’t just a referendum on Trump, but a moment about the integrity of our constitution, the freedom we stand for, and the soul of our country. Our constitution itself cannot protect our institutions or independence, the respect for freedom and democracy in the hearts of the American people can do that. We’ve now seen that respect expressed in an effort to rid our country of a cancer on democracy and move forward in the direction of unity, equality, hope, justice, and truth. This election marks the dawn of a new day, a new decade, and a new era all across America.”

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy:

Congratulations President-Elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! What a historic day for our country rejecting Donald Trump and electing a great man and our first woman vice president. I love this incredible country! #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/gG3qCgrTPn — Stephanie Murphy (@SMurphyCongress) November 7, 2020



U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, via Twitter:

Congrats to President-Elect @JoeBiden! What a tremendous victory for the future of America. Together we will end the #COVID19 pandemic, bring our economy back to prosperity and unite the country! #UnitedWeStand pic.twitter.com/sZcQQv4IXf — Darren Soto (@DarrenSoto) November 7, 2020

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor:

“Congratulations, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris – making history!

“President-Elect Biden has won the 270 electoral votes necessary to elect him President, and American democracy has proven strong in the face of an extremely close election. Over four million more Americans voted for Biden than voted for President Trump. President-Elect Biden won both the Electoral College and the popular vote, something President Trump never attained. A basic tenet of freedom and of American democracy is “one person, one vote” – majority rules.

“The transparent count by poll workers and everyday Americans, including Republican and Democratic volunteers, is vital to ensuring a free and fair election. You see them quietly serving when you vote. We owe them a debt of gratitude – true guardians of democracy.

“Now that this hard fought election is behind us, let’s begin to pull together to serve the land we love. President-Elect Biden has said that he will be the President not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Let’s take him at his word. I pledge to build bipartisan bridges, continue my effort in Congress to crush the coronavirus, help folks get back to work and send our children back to school safely. Right now, many of our neighbors need a helping hand and our small businesses need a boost. Together, we will work to lower the costs of health care and continue to perfect our Union by making America more fair, just and equal for all.

State Senator Audrey Gibson, via Twitter:

“So filled with hope, promise, joy and tears! Congratulations to President Joe Biden & our history making Vice President Kamala Harris! The diversity of our country is our strength! Hallelujah!”

State Senator Gary Farmer, via Twitter:

“The national nightmare is over – hallelujah!!!”

State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, via Twitter:

Miami-Dade Mayor-elect Daniella Cava:

“I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States, after an unprecedented election year with record voter turnout. Senator Harris has made her mark on history as the first Black woman elected as Vice President and will blaze a path for millions of girls who for the very first time will see a woman occupy our nation’s second highest post.

“I am confident that President Biden and Vice President Harris will lead us through this incredibly difficult time for our country by confronting and working to control the threat of coronavirus, and rebuild our economy stronger than before by lifting up and protecting our small businesses. After a long and contested election season, now is the time to come together as a community and country, and I look forward to working with the Biden administration on solutions and critical resources that will help Miami-Dade’s families and businesses overcome this crisis. It’s time to heal our nation and bring us together because we are one nation united by common purpose and our belief that together we can do more for each other.”

Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo:

“Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Today we celebrate the start of a new chapter for our country. We saw record breaking vote totals with Joe Biden winning more votes than any President in history. Today’s win was a victory for America and a victory for the millions of volunteers who gave their time, their heart and their soul to secure this outcome, and we thank them for their commitment to elect leadership that will build America back better.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will work tirelessly to improve the lives of every single American. Their inclusive, clear-eyed leadership is precisely what we need to restore the soul of this nation. The Biden-Harris administration will also make history, as the brilliant Kamala Harris will be both the first woman and the first Black and Southeast Asian Vice President.

“We have much work to do, as a nation and as a state, but Joe Biden has never given up when things are difficult, and neither will we. Along with all Florida Democrats, I cannot wait for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be sworn in as the next President and Vice President of the United States.”