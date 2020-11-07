Connect with us

'Stop the steal': Hundreds rally for Donald Trump outside the Florida Capitol Building

Elation and Anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends
Image by Jason Delgado.

They challenged the election results and called on the courts to reverse the outcome.

Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied outside of the Florida Capitol Building on Saturday, vocalizing their concerns with alleged voter fraud and election irregularities.

The rally-goers — roughly 100 or so — were equipped with signs, flags and bullhorns. Together, they challenged Joe Biden‘s election results and called on the courts to reverse the decision.

“Stop the steal,” the group often chanted.

Among the rally-goers was Nathaniel Jay, a St. Petersburg resident and marine corps veteran who drove several hours to Tallahassee after learning of the demonstration on social media.

Jay questioned how Republicans could be successful in both U.S. House and Senate races, while Trump’s re-election bid was unsuccessful. He further questioned the results in Pennsylvania, a state that seemed in Trump’s grip before swinging in Biden’s favor.

“Red flags and warning bells should go off inside of you if you’re a common-sense individual,” he said, adding, “that’s why I’m here because it’s blatantly obvious that there is chicanery, legitimate fraud at work.”

Later, armed with a bullhorn and donning an American flag around his shoulders, Jay led the mostly-maskless group in prayer while they rested between chants. He thanked God for “competent hearts and critically-thinking minds.” He prayed they’d be empowered to expose the “treacherous acts being persecuted against United States Citizenry.”

Saturday’s “Stop the Vote” demonstration was just one of several held throughout the country at state capitols. Some said they heard of the rally on Infowars, others said they discovered the nationwide demonstration by word of mouth and social media.

Gadsen County resident Evan Hunter said the multi-state rallies have reinvigorated him and other Trump voters. He described Trump as the “backbone of freedom” and added it was important that supporters  “show their numbers” nationwide.

“We know that there is f*ckery is afoot with our elections,” Hunter said. “This is something very important that we can’t afford to lose ground on.”

Demonstrators were met with a small gathering of five or so counter-protesters across the street. The back-and-forth between the groups and traffic was peaceful and without incident.

Elsewhere, Biden and Kamala Harris supporters gathered in cities across the country to celebrate the incoming 46th President and Vice President.

Central Florida resident Melissa Rose lamented Biden supporters and portrayed the 77-year old Biden an ineffective leader that threatens her as a minority. Throughout the afternoon, she waved a framed picture of Jesus at cars driving by alongside her family.

Rose said she and her family rose early on Saturday to drive to Tallahassee and reenact the Jericho March.

Rooted in the Old Testament, Rose’s Jericho March was a prophetic gesture to the biblical story of the Battle of Jericho. It symbolized, she said, the Israelites’ 7-day march around the walls of Jericho.

“We believe there are demonic forces that are allowing demonic things to happen in our country,” she said. “We love our country though we know it’s not perfect.”

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

