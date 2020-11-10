Connect with us

Doug Emhoff plans to quit his job

Joe Biden, Boris Johnson look to 'build back better' in chummy call
Doug Emhoff and Senator Kamala Harris. Image via AP

Second Gentleman moves to avoid conflict of interest.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, will leave his job as a partner with a high-profile law firm to focus on his role in the new Joe Biden administration.

A campaign spokeswoman said Tuesday that Emhoff will sever ties with DLA Piper by Inauguration Day.

Emhoff took a leave of absence from the firm in August, when Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate.

Biden and Harris will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

While Emhoff is not a lobbyist, the firm has lobbied the federal government on behalf of a range of corporate clients.

Ethics experts say that connection could have presented an appearance of conflicts of interest as the Biden administration tries to restore trust and ethics in government following President Donald Trump’s norm-shattering presidency.

Emhoff is working with the transition team to determine the issues he will take on as the vice presidential spouse. He is the first man to hold that role, as Harris is the nation’s first female vice president.

The incoming First Lady Jill Biden, meanwhile, has said she intends to continue teaching.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    November 10, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Don’t ya just love good and decent Americans! Can’t wait til the trash and bull shit is out of the White House!

