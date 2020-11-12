Marco Rubio, Rick Scott say Georgia Senate race about Chuck Schumer, AOC

Florida’s U.S. Senators continued on Thursday to warn of dire consequences should Republicans not retain their two Senate seats in Georgia.

Both made cases that the candidates on offer are little more than trojan horses for the radical left, with each attacking Democrats from New York to make their points.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday contended that while the Democrats may be running Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for the Senate, the choice is more stark than that.

The Senator, appearing on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” suggested that “Georgia is voting for whether they want two Chuck Schumers in the Senate.”

Rubio, a second-term Republican likely running for reelection in 2022, has already been to Georgia, where he framed the ballot-box two-for-one in apocalyptic terms.

The votes are “Georgia’s decision to make, but it’s America that will have to live with the consequences,” he said at a Veterans Day rally for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

If Ossoff and Warnock somehow win the elections, Rubio warns of the advent of some “pretty radical policies.”

Democrats, suggested the Senator, would “get rid of the filibuster,” “pack the Supreme Court,” and “unleash some version of the Green New Deal.”

“What’s at stake here is hard to exaggerate,” Rubio said. “At the end of the day, what you are voting for is two people who are coming up here and the first vote they will take is to make Chuck Schumer the Majority Leader.”

“In essence,” Rubio added, “Georgia is voting for whether or not they want two Chuck Schumers representing them in the Senate.”

Senator Rick Scott, the incoming chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is responsible for helming Senate campaigns in 2022. But the Georgia Special Election twin-bill has offered the first-termer from Naples the opportunity to draw contrasts against an old foe: New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC noted that she had raised $100,000 for Georgia races to go “*directly* to grassroots orgs,” an assertion that gave Senator Scott an opening.

Scott said the Congresswoman “has set her sights on Georgia.”

“The Radical Left and the Socialists want to take Georgia so they can enact their radical agenda. Packing the courts, defunding the police, Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Out of step and out of touch with Georgia’s voters. Keep GA Red!” Scott tweeted.

Scott is running ads in Georgia speaking against the Democratic menace, a certain preview of what’s to come in Senate battlegrounds as he builds his national brand in 2022.

With the difference between 50 and 52 Republicans in the Senate being key to keeping President-elect Joe Biden in check, expect more messaging along these lines for the next few weeks from Rubio, Scott, and other Florida Republicans looking for partisan combat.