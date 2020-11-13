Matt Gaetz says voting machines, not Vladimir Putin, rigged elections

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz continued on Thursday to press the case President Donald Trump was a victim of election fraud in last week’s plebiscite.

On Fox News with host Sean Hannity, the Panhandle Republican made a provocative assertion, saying errant voting machines “changed more votes than Vladimir Putin ever did.”

Gaetz was discussing “Dominion Software Systems,” the voting machine company under fire after disputed reports that tallies had switched from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

“Here’s one thing I know, Sean: Those Dominion Software Systems, they changed more votes than Vladimir Putin ever did,” Gaetz said, before going deeper into the Russia rabbit hole

“And we spent three four years, tens of millions of dollars on this fiction of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. I’d say a few more weeks ensuring that we had a fair election in 2020 is worth this great nation’s time.”

In addition to faulty machines, Gaetz discussed faulty voter rolls.

“There are tens of thousands of people. Seventeen thousand alone in Georgia who actually moved and voted in the state they had moved from,” Gaetz said, before moving on to discuss what he called “these nursing home mystery votes coming in.”

“In the state of Pennsylvania,” the Congressman said, “more people registered to vote in 2020 who were over the age of 90 than the past four years combined.”

Gaetz called it “the Dorothy Effect.”

“Those ballots may have been turned in by someone other than the person they were addressed to,” Gaetz suggested

The President has failed to present evidence of fraud or irregularities having amounted to anything that would change the outcome in key states.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press gives the other side of the story.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” asserted the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a federal agency that oversees U.S. election security. “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

Dominion Voting Systems said it “denies claims about any vote switching or alleged software issues with our voting systems.”