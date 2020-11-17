Last Call for 11.17.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts bearing down on the 2021 Legislative Session, new Senate President Wilton Simpson asks Senators to take a scrupulous look at budget priorities for the next fiscal year.

With a $5.4 billion budget shortfall expected over the next two years, the President’s first remarks after officially being named the Senate’s leader for that period primarily focused on the need to “tighten our belts” as a result of the pandemic. He gave few specifics during his speech but let loose some of his thoughts later while speaking with reporters.

Senators will look to the 2008 Session for insights on how to balance the state budget amid an economic shortfall. Florida’s K-12 expenses are now 10 times what they were in the wake of the 2008 Great Recession, Simpson noted.

“Clearly, that is a place where we spend a lot of resources when we had times of plenty, and now we’re in times of lean, and it’s something we’re going to have to look at,” he said.

Raising state college tuition is another “viable opportunity” for the new President. Florida hasn’t raised tuition in 10 years, he added.

“We want to make sure that we maintain a very high level of higher education, but at the same time, we have kids that are in foster care because we don’t have the resources to be able to manage that system,” Simpson said. “When you start putting priorities together, I’m going to have a higher priority to make sure that we’re taking care of those most vulnerable children.”

Getting a flu shot is important every year. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, it’s especially imperative in 2020.

That’s why Florida Blue, the Florida Hospital Association and the Florida Medical Association are teaming up to ensure the Sunshine State avoids a full-on “twindemic.” On Tuesday, the three organizations announced an awareness campaign encouraging all Floridians to get inoculated for the flu.

“On behalf of Florida Medical Association’s more than 25,000 members, we are proud to be part of this renewed effort to spread the word, not the flu this season in providing the vaccine for our patients,” said FMA President Mike Patete, M.D. “Our physicians stand ready to encourage and administer flu shots without delay.”

The importance of flu vaccines is amplified this year as health care workers and facilities are stretched thin. The fewer flu cases they have to deal with, the more they can focus on stamping out coronavirus.

“Over the past several months, hospital teams across the state have worked together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, we unite against the flu,” FHA President and CEO Mary Mayhew said. “Getting a flu vaccination will help reduce the burden on our health care system’s response to COVID-19 and preserve medical resources for those who need it most — our elderly neighbors, friends with chronic conditions like asthma or diabetes, and thousands of Floridians at risk for hospitalization.”

Almost anyone six-months of age and older can get the flu vaccine. A flu shot is especially important for high-risk groups, including senior citizens, children, pregnant women and people with asthma, heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other preexisting conditions.

As with COVID-19, the flu is especially harmful to people over 65. In Florida, an average of 80% of seasonal pneumonia and influenza deaths occurred in adults age 65 and over during the last five flu seasons.

“Flu shots can protect everyone in your family, from your 6-month-old baby to your 100-year-old great-grandmother,” said Dr. Elana Schrader, senior vice president of health care services for Florida Blue, Florida’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan. “The health and safety of our communities is our top priority, which is why we strongly encourage Floridians to protect themselves, their loved ones and neighbors by getting a flu vaccine.”

Flu shots are free for most people who have health insurance, and there are numerous options for those who aren’t covered. Details on where to get a shot are available at ThePowerToProtect.org or FLShotsUsers.com.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 877,340 FL residents (+4,530 since Monday)

— 12,524 Non-FL residents (+133 since Monday)

Origin:

— 8,128 Travel related

— 334,966 Contact with a confirmed case

— 9,246 Both

— 525,000 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 52,019 in FL

Deaths:

— 17,775 in FL

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“None of us who were here last Session could have predicted what we are facing today. Our focus will be different because the world is different.” — Wilton Simpson, in his first remarks as Senate President.

