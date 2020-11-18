Last Call for 11.18.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Ashely Moody and a coalition of attorneys general struck a $113 million agreement with Apple on Wednesday regarding the tech giant’s decision to throttle iPhone performance.

Through an investigation, Moody and more than 30 attorneys general discovered that Apple in 2016 slowed iPhone performance to remedy an ongoing battery issue that would shut down certain phones.

Impacted phone models included the iPhone 6, 7 and SE. Court filings suggested millions of users were affected.

The attorneys general allege that Apple’s decision to throttle the performance of consumers’ iPhones led to Apple profiting from selling additional iPhones to consumers whose phone performance Apple had slowed.

“Countless Floridians depend on their iPhones daily for necessary professional and personal communication and pay significant fees for this service. It is essential that a widespread and trusted service provider such as Apple provide accurate and reliable information about performance issues and viable options if service is disrupted,” Moody said.

“I am proud of this action that will require Apple to be more transparent to consumers and hold them accountable for their actions that negatively impacted many Floridians.”

Under the agreement, Apple will pay the Florida Attorney General’s Office $5.1 million. In addition to the payment, Apple must also provide information to consumers about iPhone battery health, performance and power management.

The judgment requires the information to be posted on its website, in update installation notes and in the iPhone user interface itself.

The multistate agreement comes shortly after Apple entered into another proposed agreement resulting from class action litigation related to the same issue. That agreement requires Apple to pay up to $500 million in consumer restitution.

___

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 892,352 FL residents (+7,727 since Tuesday)

— 12,896 Non-FL residents (+198 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 8,282 Travel related

— 341,297 Contact with a confirmed case

— 9,475 Both

— 533,298 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 52,637 in FL

Deaths:

— 17,949 in FL

Quote of the Day

“I do think that given what’s occurred in the Senate over the last four years under President Trump, there’ll be a lot less deference given to presidential appointments, because there was zero deference given to President Donald Trump’s appointments.” — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, predicting an uphill battle for Joe Biden’s appointments.

