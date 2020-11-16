Connect with us

'They got their wish': NRSC ad says Georgia Senate candidates wanted assaults on Donald Trump supporters

Hard-hitting ad targets Democrats running for Senate in Georgia.

on

The National Republican Senatorial Committee continues to make its case that two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia are just too radical for the Peach State.

The latest creative to that effect: A hard-hitting and often graphic fifty-three second video from the GOP’s U.S. Senate campaign arm that juxtaposes fiery quotes from candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock over video footage of backers of the President getting beaten on the streets of Washington, D.C.

The video begins with a revved-up Ossoff speaking words of confrontation at a campaign event.

“We need to send a message this year,” the candidate said. “We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, that you’re not just going to get beaten.”

“You’re going to get beaten so bad that you can no longer run or show your face in public,” Ossoff said, over shots of mob violence featuring middle aged White male Trump supporters in distress, beaten down on the sidewalks of Washington, D.C. after a pro-Donald Trump rally this weekend.

“We’ve had enough … absolutely enough … of what we’re getting from Donald Trump and his fellow travelers,” Ossoff continued to thunder over more jump cuts of wanton violence.

Rev. Warnock, meanwhile, was not ignored by the NRSC, which mined his sermons long before cutting this ad. The Senate campaign group refers to the minister pejoratively, if alliteratively, as Radical Raphael.

“America needs to repent for its worship of Whiteness,” Warnock thunders from the pulpit, setting up more scenes of sudden violence in the video.

The spot then closes with Ossoff, again, saying his “you’re not just going to get beaten” line, setting up a graphic that says “Ossoff and Warnock got their wish.”

The two Democrats are challenging incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Republicans have presented their candidates as a slate, while hitting Democrats for being outside the political mainstream.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. S B ANTHONY

    November 16, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    No one should be running disinformation like that. And anyone stupid enough to believe
    that garbage is too stupid to be voting. I guess that, like trump, the Republicans love the uneducated. It reeks of desperation.

    Reply

  2. DisplacedCTYankee

    November 16, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Sounds like the ads are entirely negative. Biden/Harris ran a positive campaign and they won.

    Reply

