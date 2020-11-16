Joe Biden says his family following holiday guidance

As Americans face the complications of holding holiday celebrations amid the ongoing pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden says he and his family are trying to navigate the same issues, with safety measures.

Biden said Monday that he and his wife are planning to follow the advice of medical officials who recommend no more than 10 people at a gathering, masked and socially distanced. Biden also says anyone at their Thanksgiving gathering would be tested for the virus 24 hours before getting together.

The restrictions may be difficult, but Biden says, “I just want to make sure we’re able to be together next Thanksgiving, next Christmas.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to celebrate virtually or with members of their household, noting that in-person gatherings with people from different households “pose varying levels of risk.” Guidance also notes that a gathering’s size “should be determined based on the ability of attendees from different households” to socially distance and follow hygiene recommendations.

Earlier Monday, the president-elect met with several business and labor leaders ahead of an economic address. He is optimistic about the economy despite the surging coronavirus pandemic.

Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans with his incoming administration.

Asked about the importance of obtaining such plans, Biden said Monday after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, that “more people may die if you don’t coordinate.”

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken about the dangers of the Trump administration’s refusal to provide them with information and resources needed to ensure a smooth transition. President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the Nov. 3 election, citing unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Biden says a vaccine is vital to repairing nation’s economy, Biden says, “If we have to wait until Jan. 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind.”

Biden says he understands Trump’s “reluctance” to admit defeat and share plans but calls it “a shame.”

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.