With Alberto Moscoso out at DOH, Jason Mahon takes temporary dual role

Department of Health Communications Director Alberto Moscoso is leaving the department, with Division of Emergency Management communications director Jason Mahon taking charge of both comms shops.

Moscoso left the DOH several weeks ago marking a shakeup in the state’s lead public health agency as Florida appears to be entering its third bout of increasing coronavirus outbreaks. DOH and DEM have played a joint role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ communications director, Fred Piccolo, told Florida Politics that Mahon would temporarily take charge of communications for both agencies.

“Alberto Moscoso is moving on to a new opportunity and we wish him the very best in his continued career within state government,” Piccolo said. “Jason Mahon, who has overseen communications for the Joint Information Center since the beginning of the pandemic in Florida, will be managing the communications shops for FDEM and DOH through the end of the year.”

Moscoso joined DOH in October 2019 after serving in Mahon’s role at DEM. Prior to his time at the division, he was a press secretary for the Department of Corrections.

Moscoso was also a combat aviator in the U.S. Army National Guard from 2009-16. He received his undergraduate and graduate degree in international affairs from Florida State University.

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who leads DOH, has had a diminished presence in recent months. His only appearance alongside DeSantis since the opening months of the pandemic was in late August, when White House Coronavirus Task Force member Scott Atlas visited the state.

Last month, the Governor’s Office began preliminary discussions on when the state could reduce the frequency of its daily pandemic report. At the time, Piccolo said the change could come when daily deaths near zero. Both Mahon and Moscoso said their agencies had not been apprised of those discussions.

“I don’t think it’s surprising to read,” Moscoso told Florida Politics. “At some point there has to be a discussion about a path forward.”

POLITICO first reported Moscoso’s departure in late October.