Lobbying compensation: Adams St. Advocates tallies $200K in Q3

The third quarter of the year proved lucrative for the team at Adams St. Advocates.

New compensation reports show the Claudia Davant and Amanda Frazier duo pulled in an even $200,000 in lobbying fees — $120,000 through the Legislature and another $80,000 through the executive branch.

The receipts indicate quarter-over-quarter growth for the team, who posted an estimated $175,000 in earnings in the previous reporting period.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments up to $50,000, after which they must report the exact amount of pay they received. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate quarterly pay.

Adams St. Advocates listed 17 clients on their legislative lobbying compensation report, with Quidel Corporation serving as the anchor contract.

Quidel, the company behind the first FDA-authorized COVID-19 antigen test, paid an estimated $35,000 for legislative lobbying help in the July through September reporting period.

A trio of clients followed at the $15,000 level: Broward County, the Florida Pharmacy Association and KPMG, a global professional services and accounting firm. The legislative sheet was capped off by eight others in the $5,000 compensation range.

Florida Pharmacy Association and KPMG repeated in the $15,000 bracket on the executive report, while the remainder of that list contributed $5,000 each to the firm’s total haul.

Other clients on the list include Advanced Systems Design, The Everglades Foundation, HealthPlan Data Solutions and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Quidel also showed up at the $5,000 level. At $40,000 in total fees paid, the San Diego-based manufacturer was far and away Adams St. Advocates’ top paying client last quarter.

Lobbying firms also list overall pay ranges on each compensation report. According to those lines, Davant and Frazier earned between $100,000 and $250,000 in legislative lobbying pay and between $50,000 and $100,000 in executive lobbying pay.

If each of their contracts came in at top dollar, the pair could have earned as much as $280,000 last quarter.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-February.