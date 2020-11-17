Lobbying compensation: Colodny Fass earned $400K in Q3 pay

The team at Colodny Fass collected $400,000 in lobbying pay last quarter.

New compensation reports show the Sunrise-based firm managed to reel in $225,000 in legislative lobbying fees and another $175,000 in executive branch lobbying fees during the July through September reporting period.

The quarterly haul comes in a tad short of the firm’s second-quarter earnings, which measured in at $540,000.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate quarterly pay.

Lobbyists and lobbying firms are also required to report overall pay ranges at the bottom of their compensation reports. According to that line of the disclosures, Colodny Fass earned between $100,000 and $250,000 in legislative lobbying fees. Receipts fell in the same range on its executive compensation report.

The firm’s last quarter included founder Mike Colodny, Lobbying and Governmental Consulting Division manager Katie Webb and lobbyists Leonard Billmeier, Nicole Graganella, Sandy Fay, Claude Mueller, and Nate Strickland.

Colodny Fass reaped much of the firm’s revenues from its traditional clientele in the insurance and health care industries.

Topping the firm’s legislative report were American Property Casualty Insurance Association, Florida Peninsula Insurance Co. and HCA Healthcare. All showed up in the $25,000 pay bracket in Q3, as each did in Colodny’s Q2 legislative lobbying report.

Eight clients followed at the $15,000 level, including Capitol Preferred Insurance Company, Dosal Tobacco Corporation, Easter Seals South West Florida, Trulieve, Government Employees Insurance Company, Southern Fidelity Insurance Company, Uber and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

The firm’s legislative compensation report was capped off by a half-dozen clients at the $5,000 level.

At the top of the executive report were Ascendant Holdings and FedNat Insurance Company, both of which chipped in $25,000 toward Colodny’s quarterly earnings.

Florida Peninsula Insurance Company, Granada Insurance Company and Star Casualty Insurance Company followed at the $15,000 level, with the balance marked down as $5,000-per-quarter clients.

All told, Colodny Fass could have earned up to $500,000 in lobbying fees in the third quarter, putting it on pace to crack the $2 million mark for the year.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-February.