Connect with us

APolitical

Retailers expect dip in holiday sales

APolitical Headlines

FPL adds to COVID-19 relief efforts by offering monthly bill credits to low-income customers

APolitical

Retailers expect dip in holiday sales

Retailers are expecting about 5% less this season than last.

on

Amid the economic struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Florida retailers are expecting a 5% decrease in holiday sales this year.

“Projections are that sales will be down about 5%,” Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley said. “Most of that really is that people are still going to be buying gifts, but they may not be picking up that extra something for themselves.”

The holiday shopping season is the biggest time of the year for stores, which make 20 to 40% of their annual sales during the month before Christmas. Given fears about the coronavirus, Shalley said he expects more people to shop online this year. He hopes consumers will spend money with stores that also have a physical presence in Florida.

“Whether it’s a big box or a small store, and you decide to shop online, shop online with somebody who has a local presence,” he said. “They are hiring Floridians and paying taxes in Florida. We need it right now. It’s been a difficult year, and we hope to close out the year strong.”

An average consumer is expected to spend $998 on gifts this year, about $50 less than last year.

_____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Sign up for exclusive text updates on the 2021 Legislative Session and state government here