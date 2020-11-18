Quarantining Rick Scott tests negative again for virus

A U.S. Senator from Florida currently in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure has yet to test positive as of Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Rick Scott, in an interview with the conservative Daily Caller, revealed that he has had multiple tests in recent days without a positive.

“I’m quarantining. I’ve had two negative tests,” Scott said. “I just got back a few minutes ago from getting my second negative test, which is really good.”

“I believe, ‘wear your mask’, social distance, if you’re around someone who tested positive, you need to quarantine to make sure, you know, ‘Hopefully I don’t get sick, but hopefully I don’t get anybody else sick’.”

Scott, the current head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, began his quarantine last weekend.

Over the weekend, the Senator from Naples tweeted that he interacted with someone who tested positive on Friday night.

The Senator was in Cumming, Georgia on Friday afternoon for a rally on behalf of Senate colleagues David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The Senator wore a mask for most of the event, except when he was speaking, but the event had nothing to do with his current quarantine.

Even as the Senator continues to wait out the remainder of his quarantine, he has been upbeat about Florida being “open for business,” despite spiraling rates of transmission suggesting a new and dangerous wave of COVID-19 transmission.

The Senator, appearing on the Fox Business Network Tuesday morning, contended that Florida “absolutely” would be “open for business” even as the state and the country struggle through a third wave of the pandemic.

“We’re open for business. We’re going to do this safely. We’re wearing our masks, social distancing,” Scott told host Stuart Varney. “We’re quarantining like I am because I was around someone who tested positive. That’s going on in our state.”